Two 16-year-old boys were killed and a third was injured in a shooting at a gas station near Ellesmere and Brimley roads on Sunday. Mayor Olivia Chow called the incident heartbreaking and urged continued investment in violence prevention programs.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is speaking out about a heartbreaking shooting in the city's east end over the weekend that claimed the lives of two 16-year-old boys.

Police were called to a gas station near Ellesmere and Brimley roads at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located three 16-year-old male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators have said they believe some kind of dispute broke out between different groups of people after a private event or party in a nearby industrial area.

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Victims Identified In Toronto Shooting

Life-saving measures were performed and all three were rushed to the hospital by paramedics, however two of them were later pronounced dead. The third victim was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police have identified the victims as Ezekiel Tarrance Joseph-Jeffrey and Jakson Robin Clifford Persaud. Both teens were from Toronto.

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Speaking at a news conference at Toronto City Hall on Monday morning, Chow called the incident heartbreaking and said her thoughts were with the friends, family and loved ones of the victims. Chow said the city must continue investing in violence prevention programs to connect young people with mentors, particularly in neighbourhoods facing greater challenges.

We must invest in violence prevention programs for young people, so that they can find a mentor, if they find themselves in these harder times, especially in some of the neighbourhoods, so they don't need to pick up a gun in the first place, she said. Police have not yet identified any suspects in connection with the shooting. Speaking with reporters, Chow said the city's investments last year coincided with a roughly 40 per cent decrease in youth gun violence.

Chow Calls For More Violence Prevention Action

But she said the weekend violence underscores the need for more action. However, one shooting, two deaths is too many, and I will continue to work with mothers that have lost their sons, she said. In September, Chow unveiled a four-year, $28-million investment to fund youth safety programs. I will continue to work with our front-line youth violence prevention officers.

I will continue to take the best practices that we have seen when we invest in these programs and make sure that young people will find themselves and not have to pick up any illegal guns, Chow said. Anyone with further information is asked to come forward and contact Toronto police's homicide squad at 416-808-7400.