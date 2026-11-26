The Montreal Carabins will field a fully healthy team led by returning quarterback Pepe Gonzalez when they defend their Vanier Cup title against the Western Mustangs on Saturday at Laval University.

The Montreal Carabins will field a fully healthy team on Saturday afternoon when they defend their Vanier Cup title against the Western Mustangs at Laval University.

Carabins Return Quarterback Pepe Gonzalez For Vanier Cup

Led by recently returned quarterback Pepe Gonzalez, the Carabins look to repeat as national champions in the 61st Vanier Cup game. Gonzalez, last year s Vanier Cup MVP and the 2025 U Sports Rookie of the Year, missed the final weeks of the U Sports football regular season and the team s RSEQ playoff games. He broke his collarbone in a game against Sherbrooke on Oct. 3.

Also read 2026-27 PWHL team preview: Montreal Victoire

Gonzalez showed no rust in last week s Uteck Bowl, completing 20 of his 26 passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 30-13 victory over the UBC Thunderbirds. It was his first game back after the injury. After I completed my first pass, I felt fine and regained the confidence I had prior to my injury, Gonzalez said after the game. Even Montreal head coach Mario Iadeluca is surprised by the number of healthy players available.

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Usually it s at this time of the year that you have the most injuries, but we will have a fully healthy team on the field against Western, Iadeluca said Thursday at the Vanier Cup coaches press conference. Montreal has the most playoff wins in U Sports since 2023, but Iadeluca feels no pressure to repeat. We lost 35 players from the 2025 team, he said.

We just try to keep our focus on this year s team and not look back on our past success. Montreal, ranked third in the last U Sports rankings on Nov. 2, will act as the home team in the 61st Vanier Cup game. That is a weird feeling for the archrival of the Laval Rouge et Or. I have to make sure I get to the right bench, joked Iadeluca.

Montreal Coaches Rivalry And Home Field Advantage

I have to make sure I get to the right bench. It s a wonderful rivalry between Laval and Montreal, Iadeluca said. We are proud to represent our conference, and even though I know who the fans will cheer for, I hope they will back us during the game. Over 14,000 tickets had been sold for the game as of Thursday.

Even though they are ranked seventh by U Sports, the Mustangs believe they have a real shot at winning a ninth Vanier Cup and a first as head coach for Michael Faulds. I told the players that it s great to be in the Vanier Cup, but no one just wants to be in the Vanier Cup, Faulds said. You want to leave here with the trophy.

Mustangs Coach Michael Faulds Overcomes Adversity

The first-year Mustangs head coach said his team went through a lot of adversity this season and battled their way to the national championship game. There were a couple of moments during the year when our guys wondered if we would get to the Yates Cup, if we would be in this position, but we worked through adversity and injuries, said Faulds.

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Like Montreal, you want to play your best football in November, based on what you build in the months prior to the playoffs, Faulds added. Faulds warned his players not to expect a high-scoring affair against the Carabins. I told them, be ready for a 14-10, 23-17 type of game, he said.

You don t know what will turn the game around, a bad handoff, a big defensive play, so I told them to be prepared for every single play, every detail. Faulds is also aware of the rivalry between Montreal and Laval, even hoping the Rouge et Or fans will have some purple clothing in their closets for the upcoming game. For us, in Ontario, we know that the Montreal-Laval games are the biggest ones of the year, Faulds said.

Vanier Cup Rivalry And National Playoff Proposals

It s pretty much like Alabama versus Georgia, or Alabama versus LSU, and if you look at the Vanier Cup, the last four champions are these two teams, so I have a lot of respect for those two schools, he said. Meanwhile, the talk of having a national playoff with more schools involved is gaining support. Both coaches would love to see a national playoff that would culminate with the two best teams in the Vanier Cup.

Faulds would like to see a Final Eight with at least one team from every conference. I m definitely in favour of this, he said. It s something that is talked about at every national meeting. It s a feeling shared by Iadeluca.

It would also give more teams the chance to play on the national scene, he said. Pierre Arsenault, chief executive officer of U Sports, mentioned that the organization is open to looking at different playoff models. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026. Luc Lang, The Canadian Press