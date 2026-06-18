Health Sciences North Reports Balanced Budget and Clean Audit Amid Capacity and Infrastructure Challenges

Health Sciences North achieved a $6.1 million surplus and a clean audit for 2025/26, but the hospital faces severe capacity constraints and aging infrastructure, prompting calls for redevelopment under the Together For You 2030 plan to meet growing demand.

Health Sciences North ( HSN ) announced a balanced operational budget and a clean audit for the 2025/26 fiscal year, according to hospital leadership, but these financial successes are juxtaposed against severe capacity constraints and aging infrastructure.

President and CEO David McNeil presented these highs and lows at the hospital's virtual annual general meeting, emphasizing that while progress has been made, the current model is unsustainable for patients, families, and staff. The financial results showed a surplus, yet the hospital continues to grapple with overcrowded emergency departments and outdated facilities, some dating back to the 1940s. The presentation highlighted both fiscal achievements and the urgent need for redevelopment to meet future demand.

Treasurer Michel Paulin detailed the financial performance, noting an operational surplus of $6.1 million after building depreciation and an unqualified "clean" audit opinion from KPMG. Total operating revenues increased by 7.8 percent to $793.3 million, driven by provincial stability funding, specialized program support, and $30 million in operational funds from the Ministry of Health. Cash balances rose by $37.8 million to $99.0 million, reflecting improved liquidity.

However, operating expenses grew by 5.1 percent to $785.3 million, with personnel costs rising three percent due to wage settlements and increased hours. Long-term debt stands at $72.5 million, though net debt improved to $12.0 million. Board chair Bill Laughren stressed that funding has not kept pace with demand and rising costs, underscoring the importance of strong financial stewardship. The capacity crisis remains stark.

McNeil described HSN as not built for the realities of coming decades, with an emergency department handling over 200 daily visits in a space never designed for modern triage. Although the 90th percentile wait time for an inpatient bed improved to 32 hours, patients still wait approximately a day and a half due to space shortages. Many programs, especially mental health, addictions, and pediatrics, operate in facilities that do not meet modern standards.

For instance, only 13 of 60 psychiatry beds are in private rooms, and withdrawal management services run in crowded, aging leased facilities. This occurs against a backdrop where Sudbury's drug toxicity death rate is over three times the provincial average. The hospital's Together For You 2030 strategic plan calls for redevelopment to scale up capacity to over 780 beds, aiming to keep families together and reduce the need for families to travel for pediatric specialty care.

With Northern Ontario's population projected to grow by 20 percent by 2043, particularly among seniors and youth, demand for emergency care, inpatient services, chronic disease management, pediatrics, and mental health services will intensify. McNeil clarified that these challenges are not due to a lack of team commitment but reflect broader system capacity pressures, making investment in infrastructure and patient flow critically important for the region





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Health Sciences North HSN Balanced Budget Clean Audit Capacity Crisis Infrastructure Redevelopment Mental Health Pediatric Care Northern Ontario Healthcare

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