Health Sciences North CEO on Hospital Capacity Crisis

Health Sciences North CEO David McNeil discusses the hospital's capacity crisis, underfunding, and competing narratives surrounding the provincial government's health-care expansions.

At the same time the provincial government is boasting historic health-care expansions , hospital unions accuse the ministry of systemic and intentional underfunding, for the Health Sciences North 's president and CEO, David McNeil, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

There's different interests and positioning, but I think everybody acknowledges that the health care system is under significant fiscal and capacity constraints. There is no question about that, he told Sudbury.com. There hasn't been massive cuts in the health-care system, so I think that's part of the nature of the conflict in the dialogue, but the Ministry has invested substantively in health care at HSN.

We have a very strong working relationship with the Ministry of Health on our capacity pressure. However, the hospital is still navigating the reality of being at 108-per-cent capacity on an almost daily basis, McNeil said. Facing a severe capacity crisis, McNeil told Sudbury.com that HSN is routinely housing more than 637 patients despite only having 528 physical beds, forcing many into unconventional spaces: hallways, tub rooms, the Emergency Department or in temporary placements such as retirement homes.

We know that our physical capacity has to expand, and we know there's still needs that we could meet within our community that remain unmet, said McNeil. But those are decisions that have to be made around what service levels we're going to be funded for.

Competing narratives But while the government frames its plan as a massive expansion of health care capacity, a report from Ontario's largest hospital union argues that the province is actively starving the public system, causing structural deficits and worsening patient care. In May, the Ontario Council of Hospital Unions and Canadian Union of Public Employees released a report authored by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, then undertaking a cross-province tour, hosting press conferences in major cities.

In Sudbury on May 20, representatives said there were increasing wait times in both the emergency room and for admission to Health Sciences North. They also said the hospital is carrying an ongoing deficit. Called Failure by design: Ontario's deepening hospital crisis, the report argued that the government's figures are misleading and that the system is suffering from a structural underfunding crisis that predates the recent stresses.

They contended that core public hospital funding has not kept pace with inflation, leading to job cuts and declining staffed bed counts, and what they see as a pivot to private clinics. Asked for an interview to comment on the report, the Ministry of Health declined.

However, a spokesperson sent a statement dismissing it, calling the report misguided, and pointing instead to a list of multi-billion-dollar health-care investments across the province, as set out in their Health System Stability and Recovery plan. The ministry attributed current hospital capacity issues to staff fatigue and stress, and emphasized investments since 2018, such as adding thousands of health care workers, funding surgical backlog reduction, and expanding private-public partnerships to increase capacity.

When the report was issued and Sudbury.com asked for comment, HSN spokesperson Jason Turnbull stated in an email that demand at HSN remains extremely high. Consistently over-capacity, Turnbull told Sudbury.com in the statement that the Ministry of Health is aware of these challenges.

We are actively working with them on long-term capital expansion planning that would see HSN increase its current bed capacity at the Ramsey Lake Health Centre in the Emergency Department, Pediatrics, Mental Health and Addictions, as well as inpatient units, Turnbull wrote. We continue to work closely with Ontario Health and the Ministry of Health and appreciate recent investments to support our long-term financial sustainability so HSN can continue to provide specialized health care services in Northeastern Ontario for years to come.

Sudbury.com also requested an interview with McNeil, the hospital CEO, for a more fulsome understanding of the situation. We were granted a 10-minute phone interview on May 28. Permanent state of triage Wait times have improved slightly and the budget has balanced for the fiscal year 2025/26, McNeil told Sudbury.com. But also, HSN operates in an almost permanent state of triage, managing a structural deficit and overcrowded halls.

McNeil frames the solution to this through the lens of hospital stabilization and proving the wise use of resources to the Ministry of Health to secure future funding. We do know that we have to grow as an organization. We know that our physical capacity is limited. We have 528 physical beds here at HSN, but most days we have over 637 patients admitted, McNeil said.

Now, we have some of those patients, about 47 of them, that reside in a retirement home where we provide their care.





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Health Sciences North Hospital Capacity Crisis Underfunding Health-Care Expansions Provincial Government Ontario Council Of Hospital Unions Canadian Union Of Public Employees Canadian Centre For Policy Alternatives Health System Stability And Recovery Plan

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