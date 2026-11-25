Health Canada has completed a safety review finding a possible link between semaglutide drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy and a rare eye condition that can cause sudden vision loss. The department is working with manufacturers to add warnings to product monographs and is also assessing the risk for all other GLP-1 drugs.

Health Canada has issued a warning about a very rare risk of vision loss with Ozempic, Wegovy and other semaglutide drugs. The department says it has completed a safety review that found a possible link between prescription semaglutide drugs and the risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy.

The eye condition, also known as NAION, causes sudden painless vision loss or vision changes due to reduced blood flow to the optic nerve. Health Canada says it is working with semaglutide manufacturers to include warnings about the condition in their product monographs. The department says patients taking the diabetes and weight loss drugs should talk to their health-care provider about the potential risks before taking them.

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Urgent medical attention needed for vision symptoms

Anyone currently taking semaglutide should get urgent medical attention if they experience blurring, cloudiness, rapidly worsening sight or sudden vision loss. Health Canada says its safety review focused on semaglutide drugs, but it is also assessing the risk with all other GLP-1 drugs. Earlier this month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced manufacturers of all GLP-1 medications, including tirzepatide drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, must add a warning about NAION to their product labels.

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The warning comes as part of ongoing safety monitoring of these widely used medications. Semaglutide drugs are prescribed for type 2 diabetes and for weight management under brand names such as Ozempic and Wegovy. The potential link to NAION is considered very rare, but Health Canada says patients should be aware of the symptoms. The department is collaborating with manufacturers to update product monographs with information about this risk.

Health Canada says it will continue to assess the risk with all other GLP-1 drugs. The FDA action earlier this month covered all GLP-1 medications, including tirzepatide drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, requiring a warning about NAION on their labels. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2026. Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press.