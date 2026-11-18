Health Canada has recalled four lots of Pendopharm PegLyte Powder due to possible foreign matter contamination. Consumers should check lot numbers and consult their health-care provider before stopping use.

Health Canada has announced a recall of four lots of Pendopharm PegLyte Powder, a commonly used medication for bowel preparation before colonoscopy, because the products may contain foreign matter.

The federal health agency posted the recall notice on Tuesday. The recall affects lot numbers 260303, 260304, 260305 and 260306. Canadians who use PegLyte for colonoscopy preparation are being urged to check their supplies right away. The recall covers only the four listed lots.

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Health Canada PegLyte Recall Details

Health Canada says consumers should verify whether their product belongs to one of the affected lots. Anyone who has an affected product should consult their health-care provider before discontinuing its use. Consumers with health concerns are also encouraged to seek medical advice. The agency says patients should not stop using the product on their own without first speaking to a health-care professional.

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Health Canada is also reminding consumers that they can report any health product-related side effects through its online reporting system. Other health product safety concerns can be submitted through the agency's health product complaint process. The recall notice was posted on Tuesday. PegLyte Powder is made by Pendopharm and is widely available in Canada for bowel preparation.

The possible contamination involves foreign matter, according to the recall notice. No specific injuries or illnesses have been linked to the affected lots in the notice. The recall applies to the four lot numbers 260303, 260304, 260305 and 260306. Health Canada advises consumers to check the lot number on their product packaging.

Foreign Matter Contamination Notice

If the number matches one of the recalled lots, they should contact their health-care provider. Consumers with health concerns related to the product are encouraged to seek medical advice. The agency also says side effects can be reported through its online reporting system. Other safety concerns can be submitted through the health product complaint process.

The recall notice was posted on Tuesday by the federal health agency. The product is used for colonoscopy preparation, a procedure that requires patients to empty their bowels beforehand. Patients who have upcoming procedures should speak with their doctor if they have an affected lot. Health Canada says consumers should verify whether their product belongs to one of the affected lots.

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The four lots are 260303, 260304, 260305 and 260306. The recall was announced over possible contamination with foreign matter. Anyone with an affected product should consult their health-care provider before discontinuing its use. Consumers with health concerns are also encouraged to seek medical advice.

Reporting Side Effects and Safety Concerns

Health Canada is reminding consumers that they can report any health product-related side effects through its online reporting system. Other health product safety concerns can be submitted through the agency's health product complaint process.