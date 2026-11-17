Health Canada has recalled four lots of Pendopharm PegLyte Powder due to possible foreign matter contamination. Consumers should check lot numbers and consult their health-care provider before stopping use.

Health Canada has announced a recall of four lots of Pendopharm PegLyte Powder because the products may contain foreign matter. The affected lot numbers are 260303, 260304, 260305 and 260306.

The recall notice was posted on Tuesday. PegLyte Powder is a commonly available medication used for bowel preparation. Health Canada is advising consumers to check whether their product belongs to one of the affected lots. Anyone with an affected product should consult their health-care provider before discontinuing its use.

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How To Report Health Product Side Effects

Consumers with health concerns are also encouraged to seek medical advice. Health Canada reminds consumers that they can report any health product-related side effects through its online reporting system. Other health product safety concerns can be submitted through the agency's health product complaint process. The recall notice was posted on Tuesday by the federal health agency.

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It covers four lots of Pendopharm's PegLyte Powder after the products were found to potentially contain foreign matter. The recall applies to products with the following lot numbers: 260303, 260304, 260305 and 260306. Consumers should verify whether their product belongs to one of the affected lots. Anyone with an affected product should consult their health-care provider before discontinuing its use.

Consumers with health concerns are also encouraged to seek medical advice. Health Canada is also reminding consumers that they can report any health product-related side effects through its online reporting system. Other health product safety concerns can be submitted through the agency's health product complaint process. Canadians who use a commonly available medication for bowel preparation are being urged to check their supplies after a recall was announced over possible contamination.

Recall Details For Pendopharm PegLyte Powder

The federal health agency posted a recall notice on Tuesday for four lots of Pendopharm's PegLyte Powder after the products were found to potentially contain foreign matter. The recall applies to products with the following lot numbers: 260303, 260304, 260305 and 260306. Health Canada is advising consumers to verify whether their product belongs to one of the affected lots. Anyone with an affected product should consult their health-care provider before discontinuing its use.

Consumers with health concerns are also encouraged to seek medical advice. Health Canada is also reminding consumers that they can report any health product-related side effects through its online reporting system. Other health product safety concerns can be submitted through the agency's health product complaint process.