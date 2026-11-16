Health Canada issued a public advisory Monday warning that inaccurate radon detectors sold online can expose households to dangerous radioactive gas, urging homeowners to use approved testing devices and follow proper testing and disposal steps.

Health Canada issued a public advisory on Monday urging homeowners to use approved radon testing devices after several warnings and recalls involving electronic monitors that provided misleading readings.

Health Canada Warns Against Faulty Radon Detectors

The federal agency said inaccurate detectors sold online can leave households unknowingly exposed to a radioactive gas linked to lung cancer. The advisory applies to consumers across Canada, and officials say the concern is particularly serious because faulty readings can create a false sense of safety. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas released from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. It is invisible, odourless and tasteless, and it can accumulate inside homes.

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Radon can rise from soil, bedrock and groundwater and enter a home through foundation cracks, sump drains, windows, pipe fittings and well water released through a shower. Long-term exposure to elevated radon levels is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada after smoking. Health Canada said inaccurate detectors can provide readings that are either higher or lower than actual radon concentrations. The biggest concern is that homeowners could receive falsely reassuring results and remain unaware of dangerous exposure.

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False readings create a dangerous illusion of safety, allowing radioactive gas to build up without detection. The agency emphasized that even reputable brands may produce faulty units if they have not undergone proper validation. Previously flagged products include InkBird, Life Basis, Hanchen and Spolehli detectors, along with other devices sold on Amazon.ca. Consumers who purchased these specific brands should immediately stop using them to test their homes.

Anyone with a recalled detector should stop using it and dispose of it according to municipal electronic waste requirements. Throwing these devices in regular trash can release hazardous materials into the environment. Health Canada recommends testing during winter, when homes are more tightly sealed and radon levels are often higher. A long-term test lasting at least three months provides the most accurate assessment of a home's average radon levels.

Proper Radon Testing Methods and Certification

Short-term tests may not capture the full picture of a home's radon exposure over time. Homeowners should plan testing when indoor conditions are most likely to show whether radon is accumulating. Consumers should purchase electronic monitors that have passed performance testing by the Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program. This certification ensures the device meets strict accuracy standards required for safe indoor air quality monitoring.

Approved monitors are designed to give reliable readings so homeowners can make informed decisions about mitigation. The agency said approved devices are essential for accurate results and for protecting long-term health. More information is available in Health Canada's radon testing guide for detailed instructions. The guide explains how to test properly, what results mean and when to take action.

Homeowners must act quickly to verify their indoor air quality and protect their families from long-term health risks. Health Canada said the advisory is part of ongoing efforts to alert the public about monitors that may not meet federal accuracy expectations. The recall and warning notices follow several incidents in which electronic monitors gave misleading readings. Health Canada said the devices can overstate or understate radon levels, making it difficult for residents to know whether their homes are safe.

Because radon cannot be seen, smelled or tasted, testing is the only way to know whether a home has elevated levels. Using an inaccurate detector can delay mitigation and increase exposure over time. Officials recommend that homeowners who have already used a flagged device consider retesting with an approved monitor. They also advise anyone who is unsure whether a detector is approved to check the Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program list before buying or using a device.

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Identifying Certified and Accurate Radon Monitors

Certified monitors are tested for accuracy and performance in conditions that reflect real-world use. Consumers should avoid relying on unverified online listings or unfamiliar sellers. Radon exposure is a serious public health issue in Canada because it can accumulate indoors without residents noticing. The second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking, radon poses a risk that grows with long-term exposure.

Health Canada said reducing radon levels through mitigation can lower that risk. Testing is the first step toward determining whether a home needs repairs or ventilation improvements. Homeowners who discover elevated radon levels should consult a certified radon professional about mitigation options. Common mitigation methods can reduce radon entry and lower indoor concentrations.

Health Canada said proper testing and professional guidance are important for effective long-term solutions. Residents should also follow municipal rules for disposing of recalled electronic detectors. The public advisory is intended to help Canadians avoid unreliable products and to encourage accurate testing. Health Canada urged consumers to share the information with anyone who may have purchased an electronic radon monitor online.

Long-Term Testing and Mitigation Strategies

Accurate testing is especially important during winter, when sealed homes can trap radon inside. A three-month long-term test remains the most reliable way to assess average radon levels. Health Canada said it will continue to monitor reports about faulty detectors and take action when needed. The agency reminded homeowners that approved devices and proper testing are the best ways to understand radon exposure.

With radon linked to lung cancer and impossible to detect without testing, officials said consumers should verify their devices before relying on any readings. Homeowners must act quickly to verify their indoor air quality and protect their families from long-term health risks.