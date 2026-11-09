Health Canada Seizes 11,400 Contaminated Peptide Vials From China

Health Canada warns Canadians against unauthorized peptides after seizing and testing more than 11,400 vials from a Chinese company that contained potentially dangerous drug-resistant bacteria. The agency has asked the company to stop selling in Canada and is working to block shipments at the border.

Health Canada is warning Canadians not to use or inject unauthorized peptides after potentially dangerous bacteria were found in seized drugs from China. According to Health Canada, it discovered the contaminated drugs after seizing and testing more than 11,400 vials produced by the Chinese company Shanghai ERP Peptide Biotechnology Co. Ltd., which is also known as ERP Peptide.

Injecting contaminated products can cause serious infections, hospitalization, and in severe cases, life-threatening sepsis, the department warned in a public advisory. If you have used an unauthorized injectable peptide drug and develop symptoms such as redness, swelling, pain at the injection site, fever, chills or you feel unwell, seek medical attention immediately, as these may be signs of a serious infection, Health Canada said.

Also read Automated insulin delivery systems help expectant mothers manage Type 1 diabetes

Understanding Peptides And Their Uses

Peptides are drugs made from short chains of amino acids that are used to treat conditions like diabetes, obesity and osteoporosis. In Canada, injectable peptides are generally regulated as prescription medications. Authorized peptides include popular drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound. Despite warnings from health officials, unauthorized peptides have exploded in popularity in recent years thanks to social media influencers, celebrities and so-called wellness experts.

Advertisement

Health Canada says Canadians should only use authorized peptides under the care and direction of a licensed health-care professional. Do not buy or use unauthorized drugs, Health Canada cautioned. Dispose of unauthorized peptide drugs by following municipal or regional guidance for chemicals and other hazardous waste or take the product to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.

The unauthorized peptides were seized by Health Canada from ERP Peptide as well as two online Canadian retailers, truenorthbiolabs.ca and bcaxiompeptide.com, that are no longer active following compliance and enforcement action, the department said. According to ERP Peptide's website, the Shanghai-based company maintains a warehouse in Canada as well as two in the United States. Selling unauthorized drug products is illegal, Health Canada stated.

Health Risks Associated With Unauthorized Peptides

While unauthorized peptides are often promoted for weight loss, muscle growth, anti-aging, or wellness, they may expose you to significant and unpredictable health risks. According to Health Canada, those risks include hormonal imbalance, mood swings, blood sugar imbalance, liver or kidney damage, blood clots and the growth of cancerous tumours. Examples of unauthorized drugs sold online by ERP Peptide include Human Chorionic Gonadotropin, or hCG, MOTS-C, NAD+, Retatrutide, Tesamorelin and Tirzepatide.

The drugs seized by Health Canada tested positive for potentially dangerous bacteria such as Acinetobacter seifertii and Acinetobacter nosocomialis, which can cause severe, drug-resistant and potentially fatal infections, especially in people with compromised immune systems. Health Canada has requested that ERP Peptide immediately stop selling illegal peptides in Canada. The department is also working with the Canada Border Services Agency to block unauthorized shipments. ERP Peptide did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Unauthorized products have not been assessed for safety, efficacy, and quality by Health Canada, the department stated. Health Canada will continue to take enforcement action, including product seizures, testing and disrupting distribution channels, to remove these products from the Canadian market and protect Canadians from preventable harm.