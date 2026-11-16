Health Canada is urging Canadians to check their radon detectors after recalls and warnings involving inaccurate electronic monitors sold online, warning that false readings could leave homes exposed to a radioactive gas linked to lung cancer.

Health Canada is warning Canadians that inaccurate radon detectors sold online could leave households unknowingly exposed to a radioactive gas linked to lung cancer. In a public advisory issued Monday, the agency urged homeowners to use approved testing devices after several warnings and recalls involving electronic monitors that gave misleading readings.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas released from the breakdown of uranium in soil and rock. It is invisible, odourless and tasteless, and can accumulate inside homes. Long-term exposure to elevated radon levels is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada after smoking, according to the agency. Health Canada said inaccurate detectors can provide readings that are either higher or lower than actual radon concentrations.

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Health Canada warns about inaccurate radon detectors

The biggest concern is that homeowners could receive falsely reassuring results and remain unaware of dangerous exposure in their homes. Previously flagged products include InkBird, Life Basis, Hanchen and Spolehli detectors, along with other devices sold on Amazon.ca, the advisory said. Consumers who own a recalled detector should stop using it and dispose of it according to municipal electronic waste requirements. Health Canada recommends testing during winter, when homes are more tightly sealed and radon levels are often higher.

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A long-term test lasting at least three months provides the most accurate assessment of a home's average radon levels. Consumers should purchase electronic monitors that have passed performance testing by the Canadian National Radon Proficiency Program. More information is available in Health Canada's radon testing guide, the agency said. The advisory follows broader concerns about radon exposure in Canadian homes.

The radioactive gas can seep into homes from the ground, and it is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in Canada after smoking, making accurate testing important for household safety. Health Canada urged Canadians to check their detectors and replace any recalled models with devices that meet the national proficiency program's testing standards. The agency also encouraged homeowners to test for radon during the winter months when levels are typically highest.

Steps to reduce radon exposure in homes

Radon exposure is a preventable health risk, and testing is the only way to know whether a home has elevated levels. Homeowners who find high readings should take steps to reduce radon concentrations, the agency said. The public advisory is part of Health Canada's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about radon and the importance of using reliable testing devices. The agency said inaccurate readings could lead homeowners to believe their homes are safe when they are not.

Canadians who are unsure whether their detector has been recalled or has passed performance testing should consult Health Canada's radon testing guide for more information. The agency said approved devices are the best way to protect households from prolonged exposure.