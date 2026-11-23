Health Canada seized 4,000 vials of unauthorized injectable drugs and oral products from Canada Biogenix, citing serious health risks. The company has stopped selling and recalled two Amazon products.

Health Canada has seized several unauthorized drugs, including prescription drugs and injectable peptides, from New Brunswick company Canada Biogenix, saying the products could pose serious health risks.

Health Canada Seizes Unauthorized Drugs

According to Health Canada, the company was importing and labelling unauthorized human and veterinary drugs and selling them on its website for human use. In total, 4,000 vials of unauthorized injectable drugs were seized as well as unauthorized drugs for oral use. Drugs seized include fenbendazole capsules, fenbendazole and ivermectin combination capsules, and methylene blue capsules and 3 per cent solution. Injectable drugs seized include SLU-PP-3322, NAD+, and bacteriostatic water containing 0.9 per cent benzyl alcohol.

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Injectable peptides seized include AUD-9604, BPC-157, CJC-1295, DSIP, epitalon, GHK-CU, GHRP-6, GLOW, glutathione, ipamorelin, kisspeptin, KLOW, KPV, LL-37, melanotan, MOTS-C, oxytocin, PNC-27, PT-141, retatrutide, selank, semaglutide, semax, SS-31, TB-500, tesamorelin, thymosin, alpha-1, thymulin, tirzepatide, VIP, and wolverine. Injectable peptides are usually regulated as prescription drugs and are often promoted for weight loss, muscle growth, anti-aging, or wellness.

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Health Canada says unauthorized peptides could expose a person to significant and unpredictable risks such as hormonal imbalance, mood swings, blood sugar imbalance, liver or kidney damage, blood clots, and growth of cancerous tumours. Selling unauthorized health products is illegal, the department said in a news release. Unauthorized drugs have not been assessed by Health Canada for safety, efficacy, and quality, and have not demonstrated through clinical trials that they provide the health benefits they claim, it said.

Veterinary Products Dangerous For Humans

Veterinary drug products should never be used by humans as they have not been reviewed by Health Canada for their safety, efficacy, or quality in humans, the release said. The department warned of several risks when taking or injecting unauthorized drugs. They may contain too much, too little, or none of the active ingredient, or contain unlisted, dangerous or unknown ingredients.

They may contain contaminants such as solvents, heavy metals, particles like fibre, glass or plastic, or microbials such as bacteria, fungi or endotoxins. They may be poorly or incorrectly labelled, or improperly manufactured, transported or stored. They may lead to allergic reactions, interactions with other medications or other serious complications. Health Canada adds some of the products seized were labelled For Research Purpose Only, meaning the product was made for lab use only.

Company Initiates Product Recalls

These products have not been manufactured or tested to meet the quality standards required for health products for human use, it said. This type of labelling also does not make these products legal or exempt from regulatory requirements, the department said. According to Health Canada, Canada Biogenix has stopped selling unauthorized drugs and has initiated recalls of two products it was selling on Amazon, which includes methylene blue and bacteriostatic water.

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A vial of bacteriostatic water and a vial of retatrutide are seen in a Health Canada image, along with a bottle of fenbendazole and ivermectin that was seized. For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.