Health Canada has recalled several lock de-icer products sold in 30ml white plastic bottles with flip-top caps because they can leak flammable ethanol, posing a fire hazard. More than 416,480 affected units were sold between September and October 2026.

Health Canada has initiated an immediate product recall for several popular lock de-icer brands, including Prestone Lock De-Icer and Kleen-Flo Lock De-Icer, citing significant safety risks to consumers.

This urgent action affects specific units of these automotive maintenance products that are being sold across Canada, with the agency urging the public to cease using them without delay to prevent potential harm. The recall specifically targets products packaged in 30 millilitres white plastic bottles equipped with flip-top dispensing caps. According to the Canadian safety agency, these particular containers are prone to malfunctioning, which leads to the leakage of the chemical contents.

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Affected Products Include Prestone

The affected inventory includes branded items such as MotoMaster Lock Lube & De-Icer and Winter Proof Lock De-Icer, alongside the widely recognized Prestone and Kleen-Flo varieties. Health Canada emphasizes that the packaging design and manufacturing quality of these 30ml units are the primary culprits for the safety breach. The specific physical characteristics of the white plastic bottles with flip-top caps have been identified as the vulnerability point.

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Consumers who possess these exact specifications should identify them immediately to ensure they do not continue to use the compromised product. The core reason for this widespread recall is the potential for leaks that expose users to hazardous chemicals and create a significant fire hazard. The products in question contain flammable ethanol, which poses a severe risk if the liquid escapes the intended container.

Unintentional exposure to these chemicals can occur easily through the leaking caps, putting both consumers and their property in danger. The flammability of the ethanol within the lock de-icer is the critical factor elevating this from a simple product defect to a serious safety incident. If the liquid leaks, it can ignite easily, potentially causing fires in homes, garages, or vehicles where these items are commonly stored.

Health Canada Cites Unacceptable Risk

Health Canada is clear that the combination of leakage and flammable content creates an unacceptable risk profile for the general public. While the safety risks are clear, the agency notes that the actual incidence of harm has not yet escalated to widespread injury reports. The company responsible for the products received four reports of incidents directly from distributors who handle these goods.

However, Health Canada confirmed that there are currently no reports of incidents or injuries from Canadian customers using the product. This distinction between distributor reports and consumer injuries is crucial for understanding the current risk level. The four distributor reports likely highlight the physical failure of the bottles rather than resulting fires or burns. The absence of consumer injury reports so far is a positive indicator, but it does not negate the potential danger posed by the flammable ethanol leaks.

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Health Canada says more than 416,480 of the affected products were sold between September 2026 and October 2026. The recall notice was published on November 29, 2026, according to the Canadian Press report first issued that day. Health Canada is actively asking people to stop using the recalled products immediately to eliminate any ongoing risk. The agency has provided clear instructions for the safe disposal of these items according to municipal hazardous waste guidelines.

Proper Disposal Instructions Provided

Consumers are advised not to throw these products in regular trash bins due to the flammable nature of the remaining chemical content. Proper disposal is essential to prevent accidental ignition in waste management facilities or recycling centers. By following municipal hazardous waste guidelines, consumers can ensure that the flammable ethanol is handled safely. Health Canada continues to monitor the situation closely and advises the public to remain vigilant regarding product safety recalls throughout the season.