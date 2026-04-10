Health Canada Imposes New Conditions on Grifols After Plasma Donor Deaths in Winnipeg

Health Canada has concluded its assessments of the deaths following plasma donations in Winnipeg, finding no direct link between the donation process and the fatalities. New conditions have been placed on Grifols, the plasma collection company, due to recurring deficiencies. The investigation revealed that machines used in the donations were quarantined. The government will focus on educating Manitobans about the safety of plasma donations.

Health Canada has completed its assessments of the fatal adverse reactions following plasma donation s in Winnipeg , with spokesperson Mark Johnson stating that no link has been established between the donation process and the deaths. Further inquiries were directed to Manitoba's chief medical examiner. Stephanie Holfeld, executive director of the Manitoba examiner’s office, confirmed her department's agreement with Health Canada’s findings.

An autopsy was conducted for one of the deceased, while the second case was thoroughly investigated and did not require an autopsy based on the established cause and manner of death. Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara stated that the province accepts the examiners’ independent findings and the decision not to conduct a second autopsy. Mx. Asagwara emphasized the tragic nature of the deaths, highlighting the need to provide answers to the families and Manitobans regarding the connection, if any, between plasma donation and the deaths. Mx. Asagwara indicated that the government will now focus on educating Manitobans about the safety of plasma donations so they can make informed decisions. Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols, which is Canada’s only major commercial collector of plasma, has faced scrutiny following the confirmation of the deaths by Health Canada. Health Canada was notified by Grifols about the deaths on Oct. 25, 2025, and Jan. 30, 2026, at two separate sites in Winnipeg. The regulator declined to identify any of the deceased in the three cases. The letter, obtained by The Globe, suggests that Health Canada inspectors did not themselves examine the machines, but relied on assessments from the manufacturer and Grifols, which operated them.\Health Canada has imposed new conditions on Grifols’ operating licenses, citing recurring systemic deficiencies at the company’s sites. These actions follow the investigation into the deaths of two individuals who donated plasma. The investigation revealed that Grifols had quarantined the machines used during the donations linked to the deaths. Health Canada's review of the relevant records, including the manufacturer’s assessment of the devices, led to the conclusion that no action was required, and the plasmapheresis machines were not seized. The imposed conditions are a response to identified deficiencies, aiming to enhance the safety and operational standards at Grifols' plasma collection sites. The letter obtained by The Globe also states that the department reviewed relevant records and deemed no action was required. Health Canada has also stated that they have no further comment beyond what is contained in the letter. The advocate, Ms. Lanteigne, said a formal inquiry must be launched by Ottawa into the operations of Grifols and the donors’ deaths. “What has become clear is that a thorough forensic investigation into the deaths of plasma donors in Winnipeg was not conducted by Health Canada,” she said in an e-mail. “The urgent issue of high frequency plasma donation and its adverse health impacts on donors is beyond troubling.”\The incidents have prompted calls for greater transparency and stricter oversight of plasma collection practices. Kat Lanteigne, a Toronto-based advocate for publicly managed blood systems, has received a letter from Health Canada providing additional information about the Winnipeg deaths investigation. The letter, penned by Celia Lourenco, Canada’s associate assistant deputy minister of health, revealed that Grifols had quarantined the machines used during the donations in question. The letter also indicated that Health Canada inspectors relied on assessments from the manufacturer and Grifols. Friends and family have identified one of the deceased as , a 22-year-old international student at the University of Winnipeg, who died shortly after donating plasma. The investigation highlights the complexity of ensuring donor safety in the plasma collection process, with stakeholders advocating for thorough investigations and improved regulations. The events underscore the importance of rigorous monitoring and assessment of potential risks associated with plasma donation, as well as the need for transparent communication with donors and the public. These findings and conditions are intended to address the identified issues and enhance the safety of plasma donation practices





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