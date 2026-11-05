Health Canada Approves Moderna mRNA Flu and Combo Vaccines for Adults 50 and Older

Health Canada has authorized Moderna's mFLUSIVA influenza vaccine and mCOFLU combination flu and COVID-19 vaccine for adults 50 and older, but the company says the shots will not reach pharmacies in time for this respiratory virus season.

Health Canada has authorized Moderna's mRNA vaccine for influenza and its combination mRNA vaccine for flu and COVID-19, both approved for adults 50 years of age and older.

The approvals were announced on Thursday, November 5, 2026. However, Moderna told The Canadian Press the shots will not hit pharmacies in time for this respiratory virus season. The approved products are the mFLUSIVA influenza vaccine and the mCOFLU combination vaccine, which protects against both flu and COVID-19. A Moderna spokesperson said Health Canada notified the company of the approvals on Thursday.

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Regulatory Milestone For Respiratory Disease Prevention

The decision marks a significant regulatory milestone for respiratory disease prevention in Canada. In a news release, Moderna said its mRNA flu shot was approved in the United States in August. Its combination vaccine was authorized in Europe last April. The company said Canada is the first country to authorize both of these specific vaccines.

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The delay means the newly approved shots will not be available to the public for the current flu season. Patients seeking immediate protection must rely on existing non-mRNA vaccine options. Moderna and Pfizer both have mRNA COVID-19 vaccines available in Canada this year. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the non-mRNA flu shot available this year.

Vaccination Advice For Older Adults And Long-Term Care

For adults aged 65 and older, the committee advises a higher-dose version of the flu vaccine because aging immune systems often need a bigger boost. The committee also strongly advises COVID-19 vaccination for anyone 65 years of age and older. That includes residents of long-term care facilities, retirement homes and assisted living. These populations face greater risk of severe complications from respiratory infections.

The approvals represent a step forward in vaccine technology, but practical access for the general public remains limited this season. Patients are encouraged to consult their healthcare providers about the best available options. The non-mRNA vaccines remain the primary recommendation for the current winter months. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2026.

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Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content. The information was reported by Nicole Ireland.