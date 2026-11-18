Health Canada authorized Eli Lilly's once-daily GLP-1 pill Foundayo for weight loss and Type 2 diabetes, with pharmacy availability expected in January, and a Novo Nordisk Wegovy pill awaiting approval.

Health Canada has authorized Eli Lilly's Foundayo, a once-daily GLP-1 pill, for weight loss in adults. The approval, granted on Nov. 13, makes it the first oral GLP-1 in Canada approved for weight loss rather than weekly injections.

Eli Lilly spokesperson Ethan Pigott said the company expects the pills to be available in pharmacies in January. Foundayo is approved for adults with obesity, as well as those who are overweight and have at least one related medical problem, such as high blood pressure or sleep apnea.

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Foundayo Treats Type 2 Diabetes Alongside Weight Loss

In addition to promoting and maintaining weight loss, the pill is also approved to help treat Type 2 diabetes. The active ingredient is orforglipron, a non-peptide GLP-1 receptor agonist. Eli Lilly also makes the injectable drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain the active ingredient tirzepatide. Tirzepatide acts on two receptors associated with insulin production and hunger: GLP-1 and GIP.

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Competitor Novo Nordisk manufactures injectables Ozempic and Wegovy, which contain the active ingredient semaglutide. Semaglutide acts on GLP-1 receptors. Several other companies make generic semaglutide sold in Canada. The class of drugs known as GLP-1s have revolutionized weight-loss treatment, and experts say some patients may prefer to take a pill rather than an injection.

There is another GLP-1 pill already on the market in Canada, Novo Nordisk's Rybelsus, but it is only approved for Type 2 diabetes management and not for weight loss. Because orforglipron is a smaller molecule than the peptides semaglutide and tirzepatide, it can be taken orally and absorbed without being broken down by the digestive system, said Dr. Ehud Ur, an endocrinologist in Vancouver who is not associated with either Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk.

Efficacy And Side Effects Of Oral Orforglipron

He said it seems to be just as good as if not better for weight loss as semaglutide and tirzepatide. The most common side effects of GLP-1 medications, both injectable and oral, include gastrointestinal issues such as nausea or vomiting. Ur said whether he would prescribe Foundayo depends on the patient, partly because he is still waiting for clinical trial results on whether orforglipron has a cardiovascular benefit like semaglutide and tirzepatide do.

There may soon be a second GLP-1 weight-loss pill option in Canada: competitor Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill, which is still awaiting Health Canada approval. Both Foundayo and the Wegovy pill are approved and available in the U.S. Even though Wegovy is made of the large peptide molecule semaglutide, Novo Nordisk is able to manufacture it in pill form by adding an ingredient called salcaprozate sodium to protect it from being broken down by digestive enzymes.

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Once the pill is swallowed, salcaprozate sodium, or SNAC, temporarily makes the area around it less acidic and helps it pass through the stomach lining into the bloodstream, Novo Nordisk spokesperson Kate Hanna said in an email on Wednesday. The authorization of Foundayo adds a new oral option to a market long dominated by weekly injections such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Patient Preferences For Oral Pills Over Injections

For patients who dislike needles or find injections inconvenient, a daily pill could make treatment easier to start and maintain, experts say. Foundayo's approval covers both weight loss and Type 2 diabetes, setting it apart from Rybelsus, the only other GLP-1 pill currently sold in Canada, which remains limited to diabetes management. That difference matters for patients seeking a pill specifically for weight loss. Ur's caution about cardiovascular benefits highlights an open question.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide have shown heart-related advantages in trials, but comparable data for orforglipron is still pending. Until those results arrive, some doctors may weigh the choice of Foundayo against injectables on a case-by-case basis. Common side effects for GLP-1 drugs remain similar across pill and injectable forms, with nausea and vomiting among the most frequently reported gastrointestinal issues. Patients considering Foundayo are expected to discuss those risks with their health-care providers.

With pharmacy availability expected in January, Foundayo could reach Canadian patients within weeks of its authorization. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill, already sold in the U.S., could follow if Health Canada grants approval, giving patients two oral GLP-1 weight-loss options in the months ahead. Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press