Health Canada alerts public to multiple hazards in KiddoSpace children's toys and accessories

A safety notice from Health Canada lists choking, strangulation, chemical and burn hazards in a range of KiddoSpace products sold between 2023 and 2025, urging parents to stop use and return the items despite no injuries reported in Canada.

Health Canada has issued a comprehensive safety alert covering a range of children's products marketed by the KiddoSpace brand. The notice outlines a series of hazards identified in items that were sold across the country between August 2023 and February 2025.

While none of the reported incidents have resulted in injuries within Canada, the agency emphasizes the potential for serious harm if the products are used as intended or misused by young children. The alert lists each product, describes the specific risk, and provides sales figures to illustrate the scope of the distribution. The first item highlighted is a felt‑bound storybook measuring roughly seven by eight inches, featuring a rainbow and cloud motif on its cover.

The book consists of six detachable felt pages that can separate during play, creating a choking hazard for toddlers. Health Canada reports no Canadian injuries to date, but the agency notes that 22 units of this book were sold nationwide from August 2023 through February 2025. A second product is a stretchable hammock made from soft fabric, offered in green, grey, blue and pink colourways as well as themed prints such as ocean, jungle, space, and fairytale.

The hammock includes a mounting kit with carabiners, screws, a ceiling plate, daisy‑chain straps and a rope, together with a white washing bag housed in a blue draw‑string storage bag. Because the flexible fabric can form loops capable of entangling a child's head or neck, Health Canada warns of a serious strangulation risk. Although no injuries have been recorded, 125 units of the hammock were sold between November 2023 and February 2025.

Additional products under scrutiny include a round paint palette sold with 12, 25 or 36 colours and accompanying colouring books, which contain methanol, ethylene glycol and phthalates-substances that may cause irritation or toxic effects if ingested. The recall notice cites 18 worldwide complaints of strong paint odor, skin irritation and swollen lymph nodes, though Canadian incidents remain absent. Handwriting practice kits-both Print and Cursive versions-contain pens with lead levels exceeding Canadian limits, posing a risk of lead poisoning if swallowed.

Peg dolls sold in cups present a choking danger, while the LED Soccer Hover Ball's battery surface temperature exceeds permissible limits, leading to four reports of overheating and a burning smell. Children's flashcard talking toys, available in animal‑shaped and rectangular formats, were found to contain phthalates and lead above allowed thresholds. A Montessori egg toy for children under three years old splits into halves with coloured geometric shapes, creating an additional choking risk.

Finally, a holiday‑themed felt Christmas tree play set, standing 40 inches tall, includes a zipper pull on the music box that contains lead and a battery within the tree component that could be ingested. No Canadian injuries have been linked to any of these items, but the agency urges parents, caregivers and retailers to discontinue use and return the products for a full refund or safe disposal.

Health Canada's alert underscores the importance of vigilant product safety monitoring, especially for items intended for young children who are prone to mouthing, pulling, and climbing behaviors. The agency recommends that consumers check their homes for any of the listed KiddoSpace items, follow the return instructions provided by retailers, and report any adverse events promptly.

By publicizing the hazards and sales data, Health Canada aims to prevent potential injuries and to reinforce compliance with Canada's Consumer Product Safety Act, which mandates that manufacturers ensure their goods do not contain hazardous substances above prescribed limits and that design features do not create unreasonable risks of choking, strangulation, burns or chemical exposure





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Children's Toys Health Canada Product Safety Recall Hazard Warning

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