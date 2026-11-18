A landmark UN and WHO report warns that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are a global and growing health and environmental threat, with annual costs conservatively estimated at over US$1 trillion. The report links EDCs to reproductive, neurological and metabolic diseases and calls for stronger regulation.

A landmark report released by the United Nations Environment Programme and the World Health Organization warns that endocrine-disrupting chemicals pose a global and growing threat to human health and the environment.

The report conservatively estimates the health and environmental costs of EDC exposure at over US$1 trillion annually. It is the first comprehensive look at EDC impacts in 14 years. EDCs are chemicals that interfere with, mimic, or block the hormones that regulate the development and behaviour of our organs. They are found in everything from toys and makeup to building materials and clothing.

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Report Links Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals to Disease

The report examined thousands of studies on chemicals such as bisphenols, phthalates and parabens. The scientific evidence is clear: EDCs are a global and growing threat to human and environmental health, the report warns. It calls current regulations uneven and insufficient. The evidence is so strong that it is irrefutable at this point, said Laura Vandenberg, report co-author and professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

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Evidence of links between these chemicals and disease is strongest for certain neurological conditions and reproductive problems including sperm decline. There is also growing confidence that EDCs are linked to diseases like type 2 diabetes and asthma that have spiked globally. Because these changes are occurring rapidly, they are unlikely to be explained primarily by genetic change, the report says.

Scientists looked at associations between EDC exposure and health conditions, as well as the mechanisms by which exposure could cause harm. Findings vary, with strong evidence of developmental and neurobehavioral effects, but emerging links between EDCs and cardiovascular disease. The overall risk is strong because EDCs are so ubiquitous and likely to impact health at tiny levels, Vandenberg said. Among those most at risk are workers in the chemicals and recycling industries, particularly in countries with weak regulations.

Workers Face High Exposure to Hazardous Industrial Chemicals

A 2024 study by the International Pollutants Elimination Network NGO fitted participants with silicone wristbands that absorbed chemicals. Lab tests found that plastic waste and recycling workers in Thailand and Kenya were exposed to over 20 hazardous chemicals, while even control subjects working in offices were exposed to at least 11. There are around 1,000 identified EDCs, but experts say many chemicals have simply not been tested properly and their impacts remain unknown.

They are also concerned about synergistic impacts, the way exposure to multiple chemicals may amplify health effects. The proverbial million-dollar question is what level of EDC exposure triggers any given health impact, said Frederic Leusch, professor of environmental toxicology at Australia's Griffith University, who was not involved in the report. But even absent an answer, Leusch believes the hazard is sufficiently worrisome that we need to take action to reduce our, and our environment's, exposure.

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Many countries have regulated certain EDCs, often targeting bisphenol A, particularly in children's products. But regulators have struggled to determine which chemicals should be regulated, and what an appropriate exposure level might be. It scares politicians, to some extent, because it is such a complicated area, said retired professor of environmental chemistry Ake Bergman, who worked on the previous editions of the EDC report in 2002 and 2012.

Regulators Struggle to Set Safe Exposure Levels

Like other experts, he warned there is no known safe exposure level for most EDCs. We have some that are really acting at extremely low concentrations. In a statement, the International Council of Chemical Associations industry group called for science-based approaches to regulation that protect health and the environment while enabling society to benefit from the products, technologies, and innovations that are essential to modern life and sustainable development.

Many EDCs are in plastics, and experts say oil firms are increasing plastic production as demand for fossil fuel energy falls. We need to stop the expansion of plastic production, reduce exposures to EDCs, and ban the worst actors, said Tracey Woodruff, report co-author and professor at Stanford University. While more science is always needed, we do not need more science to act.