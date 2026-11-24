Primary Care Alberta warns clients of Azzia Body Piercings in Lethbridge to seek testing for hepatitis and HIV after infection control breaches.

Primary Care Alberta has issued an urgent public health advisory targeting individuals who received body piercings at a Lethbridge business located in the downtown area. The warning specifically concerns clients of Azzia Body Piercings, which is situated inside the Merle Norman studio at 324 6 St. S., between March 5, 2024, and October 22, 2026.

Exposure to Blood-Borne Pathogens

Health officials in Alberta have identified a significant risk of exposure to dangerous blood-borne pathogens for anyone who visited this specific establishment during the stated timeframe. The advisory explicitly states that procedures involving tools that come into contact with blood and bodily fluids require strict adherence to infection prevention and control practices. When those practices fail, individuals may be exposed to serious infections, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV.

Also read Health Canada cracks down on Toronto peptide shop, warns of health risks of unregulated market

Mandatory Medical Assessment Required

Primary Care Alberta is asking anyone who received a piercing at the Lethbridge location during the specified period to immediately take action. Patients are instructed to call Health Link at 811 or speak directly with their health-care provider. The goal of this contact is to determine whether specific testing, monitoring, or follow-up care is recommended for that individual based on their unique circumstances.

Assessment and Care Protocols

Individuals who are referred through the Health Link system will receive a specialized blood and bodily fluid exposure assessment. This assessment is conducted by Primary Care Alberta to evaluate the potential damage and necessary medical interventions. The health authority emphasizes that understanding the extent of potential exposure is critical for preventing long-term health complications associated with blood-borne diseases.

Advertisement

Strict Infection Control Standards

The advisory highlights that body piercing is classified as a procedure that carries inherent risks if standard safety protocols are not followed. According to the information released by officials, the integrity of infection control practices is the primary safeguard against transmission of viruses like hepatitis B and C. The breach at the downtown Merle Norman location suggests a failure in these mandatory safety measures, prompting the wide-reaching health alert.

Next Steps for Affected Clients

Residents are urged to review their own records to see if they visited the Azzia Body Piercings studio within the last two years. If a visit occurred between March 5, 2024, and October 22, 2026, contacting a health professional is the necessary next step. Health Link remains the primary point of contact for triaging these concerns and connecting patients with the appropriate medical resources for testing and monitoring.