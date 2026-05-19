Headlines with 5 topics

The text contains 5 topics including a request for safe return, a motorcylist in a critical condition, a hockey team's journey, the ground of Canada's Snowbirds jets, reference to a climate-related event in Southern California.

NEWS TEXT: ‘Please come home’: Mother of 14-year-old girl last seen in North York 3 days ago appeals for her safe return Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash in northwest Calgary "A long journey": Young, upstart Canadiens off to East final after rebuild Canada’s Snowbirds jets grounded until 2030s as replacement aircraft identified "It’s a hot one": Severe thunderstorm watch in effect as southern Ontario bakes under high heat and humidity Inuit lamp symbol approved for headstones at national military cemetery Armenian ambassador praises Canada as group accuses Carney of dialing down peace push Federal government advising Canadians not to travel to east DRC area hit by Ebola outbreak, evaluating FIFA risk John Travolta unsure he will direct again after Cannes debut Vancouver sports artist shines spotlight on refugee athletes before FIFA World Cup "It’s not just sunsets and cocktails": They sold their home in Colorado to live on a sailboat Climate & Environment More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens home.

NEWS TEXT: ‘Please come home’: Mother of 14-year-old girl last seen in North York 3 days ago appeals for her safe return Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash in northwest Calgary "A long journey": Young, upstart Canadiens off to East final after rebuild Canada’s Snowbirds jets grounded until 2030s as replacement aircraft identified "It’s a hot one": Severe thunderstorm watch in effect as southern Ontario bakes under high heat and humidity Inuit lamp symbol approved for headstones at national military cemetery Armenian ambassador praises Canada as group accuses Carney of dialing down peace push Federal government advising Canadians not to travel to east DRC area hit by Ebola outbreak, evaluating FIFA risk John Travolta unsure he will direct again after Cannes debut Vancouver sports artist shines spotlight on refugee athletes before FIFA World Cup "It’s not just sunsets and cocktails": They sold their home in Colorado to live on a sailboat Climate & Environment More than 17,000 under evacuation orders as Southern California wildfire threatens home





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