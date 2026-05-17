Headlines of the Day

A mix of sports, crime, and health & environmental stories from across the globe.

The Buffalo Sabres advanced to the seventh game of the series after inflicting a lopsided 8-3 defeat on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre.

In a separate incident, a man was taken to the hospital after being shot during the day. The source text points out the arrival of a ‘wave’ of ticks in Ontario and mentions how to protect yourself and your pets from ticks. An interesting story revolves around a cycling group seeking accountability for targeted vandalism and footage of a police encounter with a 'Senior Assassin' player.

Lastly, a person who had been charged with involvement in the Rwandan genocide and another Ebola outbreak have made news headlines





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Buffalo Sabres Montreal Canadiens Hockey Daylight Shooting Tick Wave Cycling Group Targeted Vandalism Ebola Outbreak Port Smalley Beach

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