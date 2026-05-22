This JSON object contains news headlines from June 13, 2025, in JSON format. The news topics are separated by a comma in the 'Keywords' array. The 'Description' field is formatted as 2500 characters or more and the 'Text' field is formatted as over 2500 characters or less. This is to ensure that the data is presented in clean format according to the given rules.

A busy stretch of Church Street will be car-free this summer. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco drives during the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

Fuel tanker and passenger bus collide on Hwy. 11 north of Barrie, 1 hospitalized. Tim Hortons announces 80 new restaurants, renovations. Trump immunity from IRS audit shocks experts. PM Carney: ‘We’re renovating the country as we go, and Alberta being at the centre of that is essential.

‘Almost entirely price affect:’ Why Canada’s retail growth isn’t good news, explains economist. Denmark to autopsy ‘Timmy’ the whale. Provincial, federal governments leaning on AI to cut red tape





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Rugby Canada fundraising again as men’s World Cup, 2028 Olympic Games loomSport’s governing body ran a $670,000 deficit in 2025

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2025-26 All-Rookie Team Announced and Mavs' Brunson Tops Scoring AverageThis news text highlights the announcement of the 2025-26 All-Rookie Team in the NBA and also mentions the impressive performance of Mavericks forward Brunson.

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Former Flyers Forward Named AHL Player of the YearShould the Flyers have kept the 2025 trade acquisition?

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Five NHL free agents who’ve increased their values in 2025-26 playoffsThese players saved their best hockey of the year for the spring – and have fattened their future wallets.

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