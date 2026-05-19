The news text contains various headlines from CTV News Canada, covering a range of topics such as crime, accidents, health, sports, and politics.

Man facing multiple charges in Vancouver vehicle-ramming incident Man drives wrong way on ramp, attempts to slash vehicle’s tire in road rage incident on Ottawa highway: OPPN. 1 dead, 1 hurt in fire on remote Ont.

island Amherstburg council to weigh Diageo funding with conditions attached Sask. man who took daughter to avoid COVID-19 vaccine has appeal dismissed PM Carney downplays Washington’s decision to pause bilateral defence board Federal government advising Canadians not to travel to east DRC area hit by Ebola outbreak, evaluating FIFA risk John Travolta unsure he will direct again after Cannes debut Chiefs' Rashee Rice ordered to jail after testing positive for marijuana in violation of probatio





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vehicle-Ramming Incident Driving Wrong Way On Ramp Road Rage Incident Ottawa Highway Driver's Attempts To Slash Tire Man Facing Multiple Charges Vancouver Remote Ont. Island Fire On Remote Ont. Island International Day Against Homophobia Biphobia Transphobia Protecting Children Through Homeschooling Diageo Funding Sask. Man Who Took Daughter To Avoid COVID-19 PM Carney Downplays Washington’S Decision To P Canada Travel Advisory Not To Eastern DRC Area JOHN TRAVOLTA Downvote Again After Cannes IPPA Rashee Rice Marijuana Positive Test Crime Accident Health Sports Politics

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