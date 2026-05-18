Headlines from CTV News

A collection of news articles from CTV News, covering various topics such as criminal activities, climate change, technology, entertainment, and more.

Driver charged after OPP officer spots him doing 'burnouts' in Kanata intersection

Why experts say seasonal allergies are getting worse

'Heart and soul of Moose Jaw:?

' Community reflects on Snowbirds as critics warn fleet could be grounded

Power outages sweep through Kitchener communities

U. K. 'Married at First Sight' contestants allege rape

The NBA conference finals start with Spurs-Thunder on Monday

'It’s not supposed to look like you’re going to dive in’: Historians criticize Trump’s Reflecting Pool makeover as group sues

Hawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the marke





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CTV News News Articles Drivers Charged With Crimes Climatology Seasonal Allergies Professionals And Others Who Diagnose And Trea Snowbird Tours Facing Cancellations Electricity Outages Brutality In Domestic Relationship Sports President Donald Trump's Makeover Of The Refle Floods In Hawaii Shopping Trends Team Laundry Products

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