Headlines covering a range of topics

A collection of various headlines and news articles on a variety of topics, primarily featuring news and expert opinions on climate change and environmental policy, the impact of the technology industry on government regulation, beauty product recommendations, and more.

A traffic light signals green in front of the logos of the Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS in Zurich, Switzerland. Video: The price of gas has gone down in the Maritime provinces, while diesel prices have gone up.

Fire at an abandoned house in south Barrie, Ont. has caused significant damage. A renewed push for information in Lois Hanna’s 1988 disappearance. U.K. police seek information regarding Prince Andrew. Expert: Canada should be prepared with the Ebola virus in mind, considering the World Cup's proximity.

Provinces and federal governments are using AI to cut red tape. Hair care product review: My positive experiences with a Canadian shampoo and conditioner. Laundry basket impressed my skeptical family member. Last-minute beauty discounts for Amazon Prime members. Shopping trends team is separate from CTV News





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