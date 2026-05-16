Head of Hamas military wing killed in IDF strike

The article discusses the death of Izz al-Din al-Haddad, the head of Hamas's military wing, who was involved in the planning of the October 7 massacre in Gaza. The news also mentions the responsibility of different key figures, including Mohammed Sinwar, who passed away before al-Haddad. A deception operation carried out by the Israeli Air Force aimed to prevent Hamas from detecting unusual activity from low flying planes in Gaza and western Negev.

"Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Head of Hamas ’ military wing and one of the last senior commanders involved in the planning of the October 7 massacre. "Al-Haddad, who was also among the architects of the October 7 massacre, was taken out in an IDF strike on Friday.

"Izz al-Din al-Haddad, Head of Hamas’ military wing and one of the last senior commanders involved in the planning of the October 7 massacre," the IDF said. "Following the elimination of Mohammed Sinwar, Haddad assumed his role and worked to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities and planned numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops.





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Regional Hamas Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad October 7 Massacre IDF Mohammed Sinwar Repercussions Terrorist Abduction Horrific Treatment Gaza Israeli Civilians Rocket Attacks Rocket Fire October 7 2022 Confirm Sole Surviving General Fire And Balconies

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