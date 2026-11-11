Ottawa Senators Nick Cousins to miss one to ten days after losing consciousness in hit by Washington Capitals' Jakob Chychrun

Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins is expected to miss one to ten days after losing consciousness following a third-period hit by Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun. Head coach Travis Green confirmed the injury timeline, while teammates expressed relief at his stable condition following the Senators' 3-2 overtime loss.

Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins is expected to miss between one and ten days following a significant injury sustained during Tuesday evening's game against the Washington Capitals.

Nick Cousins Injury Timeline Explained

Head coach Travis Green confirmed the timeline on Wednesday, stating that the 31-year-old player lost consciousness momentarily after taking a hard check from former Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the third period, requiring assistance for Cousins to leave the ice. The hit saw Cousins' head appear to bounce off the boards before he fell heavily onto the ice surface.

Also read Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins injured after hit from Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun

Despite the severity of the collision, no penalty was assessed on the play by the officials. Green addressed the media regarding the player's status, noting that while he is doing as well as can be expected, the period of unconsciousness dictates a mandatory rest period. When asked to clarify the extent of the injury, Green told reporters, "He's doing okay, I guess. As good as can be expected.

He'll be out for a little bit though.

Advertisement

" He elaborated on the estimated recovery window, adding, "But obviously, he was out unconscious for a sec, so, I would say he's out a week to ten days. Something like that.

" Journalists pressed Green on whether the player was truly unconscious at the scene. The coach responded affirmatively, stating, "I think so, I think so.

Teammates React to Chychrun Hit

" This confirmation aligns with the initial reports of the severity of the collision, which left teammates concerned for their colleague's well-being immediately after the event. Teammates Michael Amadio and Jordan Spence both visited Cousins after the game. Spence described the event as an unfortunate hit, highlighting Cousins' positive impact on the team atmosphere. Spence noted, "He's such a great guy off the ice, he brings in a lot of energy, he goofs around a lot.

" Spence continued to express the emotional toll of witnessing the injury, saying, "Seeing a guy like go down, it sucks but he's getting better everyday and it's always good to see him coming off the ice and still smiling and being okay. So, I'm glad that he's okay and we're happy that he's in good condition now.

" The injury occurred during a contest that ultimately saw the Senators fall to the Capitals with a final score of 3-2 in overtime. The loss added to the team's challenges as they manage roster adjustments due to the sudden absence of a veteran forward. Medical staff monitored Cousins closely before he was transported off the ice with the aid of equipment.

Images from the scene showed Cousins in the center, being assisted by medical personnel while Chychrun was not visible in the immediate frame. The Canadian Press photographer Keito Newman captured the moments following the incident, documenting the immediate aftermath of the collision. This injury marks a significant setback for the Senators, who must now adjust their lineup without Cousins for an extended period. The team will look to maintain their competitive edge while managing the absence of a key contributor.

Advertisement

Fans and fellow players alike are hoping for a swift recovery for the 31-year-old forward. As the Senators continue their season, the focus will remain on team resilience and adapting to the changing roster dynamics. The upcoming games will serve as a test of the squad's depth and ability to cope with unexpected injuries. All eyes will be on Cousins' rehabilitation progress as the league monitors his status.

Hockey Safety and Recovery Protocol

The situation highlights the physical nature of professional hockey and the risks players face on a nightly basis. While the hit by Chychrun did not result in a penalty, the consequences for Cousins were immediate and long-lasting. The medical team's quick response ensured he received the necessary care on the ice. Travis Green's comments provide a clear expectation for the team and the fanbase regarding the return timeline.

The one-to-week range offers some flexibility but underscores the seriousness of the concussion protocol. The organization will adhere strictly to safety guidelines before allowing Cousins to return to play.

Meanwhile, the team moves forward with their scheduled commitments, hoping that Cousins returns soon to rejoin the group. The support from teammates like Amadio and Spence reflects the strong camaraderie within the locker room. Their shared concern for Cousins demonstrates the close-knit nature of the squad. The Senators' recent performance in overtime losses adds pressure to secure points in upcoming matches.

With Cousins sidelined, other players must step up to fill the void in the lineup. The coaching staff will likely make strategic adjustments to compensate for the missing forward. As news of the injury spreads, the hockey community has expressed support for Cousins. The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable dangers inherent in the sport.

Players and fans alike await updates on his recovery journey with hope and anticipation for a full return to the ice.