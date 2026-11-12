Candlelight vigil held for Malik Abass, 18, fatally shot in Etobicoke on Nov. 7

A candlelight vigil was held Nov. 12 for Malik Abass, an 18-year-old man gunned down near The East Mall and Rathburn Road in Etobicoke, as Toronto police continue to search for suspects.

A candlelight vigil was held on Nov. 12 for Malik Abass, the 18-year-old man who was fatally shot on Nov. 7 in Etobicoke, according to a Toronto Police Service photo released with the vigil notice.

Etobicoke Community Mourns Fatal Shooting Victim

A small group of people came together late Thursday afternoon in a laneway behind an Etobicoke townhouse complex to mourn the life of Abass, known to many as Prince. He died in hospital on Saturday after being shot near The East Mall and Rathburn Road. Toronto police said they were called to that area at around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

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Life-saving measures were performed, and Abass was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death is Toronto's 33rd homicide of 2026. Investigators say the suspect or suspects fled the area before police arrival. Toronto police are on the scene of a fatal shooting near Rathburn Road and The East Mall on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

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The Zumunta African Muslims Association of Canada organized the small candlelight vigil for Abass. We are here to continue crying about the loss of our son. He was only 18 years old. He came to Canada less than four years for a better life, said Nurudeen Hussain of the Zumunta African Muslims Association of Canada.

This young man's mother came with four children, and he is the second one. He's only 18. He didn't deserve this kind of shooting, Hussain said. Mourners comforted each other during the Nov. 12 vigil for murder victim Malik Abass in Etobicoke.

Family And Organizers Demand Justice And Support

Community organizer Evelyn says officials have not been in touch to assist the family, adding they should not be going through such a tragedy alone. In January and February, it will be four years since they came to Canada. They've only moved to Mississauga five months ago. She lost her son, she said.

Abass' 11-year-old brother Ramadan added that gun violence needs to stop, saying he'd like to see more police officers on patrol to keep the community safe. Sometimes people are stabbing each other and killing each other, like the way my brother was killed behind this place. I would like to say to the other people that I want justice for my brother, he told CP24 late Thursday afternoon.

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Community organizer Evelyn, accompanied by Malik Abass' 11-year-old brother Ramadan, speaks with CP24 following a vigil in his honour. Hussain agreed, saying that the community is seeking justice for Abass, who is originally from Ghana, and wants to see those responsible for taking his life held accountable for their actions. How can we get those people who do that to face justice?

Calls For Stricter Gun Laws And Community Safety

We are asking the government, we are asking the authorities to do what they can so that this kind of violence will end once and for all. Hussain went on to say that gun violence affects everyone across the country. He added that laws need to be changed to ensure those convicted of serious crimes are punished accordingly. A young man mourns murder victim Malik Abass during a Nov. 12 vigil in Etobicoke.

He said the whole Ghanian community of Toronto is distraught by this senseless act of violence and is urging everyone to take it easy and be very careful. This is a big loss that we think is going to take us a long time to heal, a very long time to heal, because nobody deserved to die about 20 bullets at one time, making sure that you take away the life. Nobody deserved that, the community leader said.

Nurudeen Hussain, of the Zumunta African Muslims Association of Canada, which organized a small candlelight vigil for Abass late Thursday afternoon, speaks with CP24 on Nov. 12. Toronto police told CP24 on Thursday that they have no updates in the case at this time. This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police. With files from CTV News Toronto's Jermaine Wilson and CP24's Bryann Aguilar.