Payam, nonverbal autistic man, publishes first book after 14 years without speech

Payam, a 24-year-old autistic man who spent 14 years unable to communicate through speech, has published his first book, Joy and the Moon, after learning to spell his thoughts using a letterboard. His story highlights the challenges facing nonspeaking autistic people.

Payam cannot communicate with speech, yet he has found a way to share his voice with the world. At 24, he has just published his first book, Joy and the Moon, a collection of fables on neurodivergence and the beauty of a silent world.

The book is dedicated to all the humans who are misunderstood and to his mother, Parisa Khosravi, who never stopped listening for my depth. In the author's note, Payam wrote that the book is for everyone. Differences are our collective beauty marks, he wrote. You do not need to be autistic for these stories to resonate; you just have to be willing to be brave enough to allow your perceived limitations to lead the way.

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Nonverbal autism faces intellectual bias

And so, you begin. Diagnosed with autism by age 3, Payam is among the one-third of autistic people who do not have reliable speech. Often viewed as intellectually inferior or even brain damaged by society and caregivers, these children can spend decades being drilled with flash cards on colours, ABCs and how to count to 10, if they receive any assistance at all.

In my experience, it is taught that autistics are unable to really understand much of anything, Payam explained. I wish educators would hear the grief and pain as their lessons slowly convince each vibrant child that they do not exist or belong. Payam absorbed the world around him but could not voice his thoughts. His mouth refused to cooperate with his brain.

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It's a motor planning disorder, said Karen Chenausky, director of the Speech in Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Lab at Mass General Brigham University of Health Professions in Boston. I'm telling my mouth what to do, but it has a mind of its own, and it doesn't necessarily obey what I want. Thousands of hours of expensive expert interventions failed to open a path to communication.

Rapid Prompting Method unlocks speech

Then, at 14, Payam was introduced to the Rapid Prompting Method, or RPM, which teaches minimal speakers how to spell their thoughts using alphabet boards. In 2018, just two years after learning to spell, he delivered a message on autistic rights to 250 people at the Georgia Institute of Technology. In 2019, he presented a keynote speech on empathy for an autism symposium in Perth, Australia, and spoke about autistic rights at the United Nations for World Autism Awareness Day.

Try to imagine what life would be like living without direct control over words, limbs and motor actions, this way of living is all I know, he told the assembly. But nothing is worse than being perceived as less capable than you truly are. My friends and I have dealt with this lack of honest understanding most of our lives. Payam was a bubbly, active baby who loved to cuddle.

Yet when his endearing babble failed to turn into words by age 2, and then he began disengaging from the world, his worried family reached out to developmental experts. It was such an out-of-body experience when I heard the diagnosis, said Parisa, who was then CNN's senior vice-president of international news gathering. There was no time to grieve. Every day counts.

Early intervention is key. I went into full journalist mode and started looking for answers, she told the audience in a TEDx talk. We tried everything. I mean everything.

At times, I had 20 to 30 different therapists and teachers come to our house every week. Traditional occupational, speech and physical therapies were combined with less conventional treatments such as aqua and music therapy and working with horses. Additional interventions targeted vision, hearing and proprioception, the sense of the body's position in space. These approaches focus on reducing sensory sensitivity, which can make light, sound and touch overwhelming for a child with autism.

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A lot of non-speakers also have visual challenges because their peripheral vision is so much stronger than their focal vision, Parisa said. The muscles are not properly connected and converged, which makes it easier for them to see us from the periphery rather than looking at us directly. A coach worked with Payam most days of the week, teaching him how to ride a bike, do yoga, swim and play tennis, basketball and football.

Traditional therapies failed Payam

By doing these exercises over and over again, like an athlete, it gave him the confidence that he could take control of his body as much as possible, Parisa said. I think it's been the best thing I did. Academics were another story. For Payam, the rote flash card drills often prescribed for nonverbal autistic children were a repetitive torture.

The challenge was that outsiders could not see or measure the intelligence I was acquiring, Payam explained. For years, I underwent various types of treatments and therapies. This was frustrating at times, but without a real way to express my opinions, I faced treatments with bravery. Today, Payam sits at his kitchen countertop, steadily typing answers to questions.

Typing reveals inner world

Using only one finger, he taps each letter on the keyboard with purpose, his words flowing smoothly onto the screen in front of him. My world was wildly unsafe. I lived in silent, suffocating fear, he says. Imagine not being heard ever.

Wouldn't you be terrified too? Next to Payam sits his communication partner, Roxy Sewell. It's her job to hold the keyboard steady at eye level, while creating a calm, safe space that allows Payam to focus on spelling his truth, letter by letter. Figuring out that I may be trapped in silence forever occurred to me around the age of nine, Payam wrote in 2018.

Tears would sometimes pour like rain on a river. The thought of never expressing my wonderful, deep inner thoughts scared me tremendously. Would my parents see the real me? The truth is, I never gave up on the idea that there would be a time for others to find out I was trapped inside an unruly body with a lousy mouth that disobeyed.