Baltimore County Mother Says Man Living in Sewer Harassed Her Children

A Baltimore County mother says a man living in a sewer near her home harassed and chased her children. Police say he was arrested and released on Oct. 13, and a peace order was served.

A Baltimore County mother says she fears for her children's safety after a man living in a sewer near her home allegedly harassed them and chased them down the street.

Mother Fears Children Safety Sewer Man

The story was published on November 3, 2026, at 7:45 a.m. EST. Unique Wiggins said she did not believe her children at first when they told her a man underground had been talking to them from a sewer. She said her 21-year-old daughter called her one Friday, panicking. Wiggins recalled the call.

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"It was a Friday, and my daughter, who is 21, called and she was panicking. And I asked, 'What's wrong?

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' And she said, 'Mom, I'm scared. The man told me I can't walk right here and to just dip.

' And I'm like, 'What man? ' And she was like, 'The man in the sewer,'" Wiggins said. After hearing similar complaints from her children at least four times, Wiggins decided to investigate. She went to a small manhole and heard someone singing inside.

Mother Confronts Sewer Man Directly

"I walk over to the little manhole sewer thing, and I hear somebody singing, and I think, 'This is unbelievable. ' So I'm like, 'Yo, yo, you,' and he's like, 'What? ' And I said, 'Leave my f****** kids alone. ' And he said, 'No, tell them to leave me alone?

' And I said, 'They can't possibly be messing with you, and you are in the sewer,'" Wiggins said. Wiggins said the man, whom WJZ is not naming, has spoken to her children and chased them down the street. She called police. She said police told her the sewer lines and culverts are public property, which limits what they could do.

"I don't feel like I'm protected. I don't feel like my kids are protected. I'm not saying this gentleman should necessarily go to jail, but he should not live in the sewer. He should not be able to be down there," Wiggins said.

Police Arrest Man Release On Recognizance

Baltimore County Police said the man was arrested and released on his own recognizance on Oct. 13. Police also said another peace order was served Thursday and is set to expire Oct. 26. Wiggins said she believes more can be done to protect her family and others in the community. She wants the county to take action at the site.

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"They can put a no trespassing sign there. They can put a no trespassing sign, and they can cover the holes. That's what I would like to see. I would like Baltimore County to make me feel like I am a member of this community," she said.

County Offers Mobile Services Homeless Man

Baltimore County Police told WJZ they offered to provide mobile services to the man but were unsuccessful. During WJZ's visit to the neighborhood, reporters did not see or hear the man in the area. WJZ also reached out to Baltimore County Housing and Development. In a statement, the Baltimore County Government said, "Every person deserves to be safe and treated with dignity, including people experiencing homelessness and behavioral health challenges.

" The statement continued. "Baltimore County is committed to helping residents navigate resources and services, especially in time of need. Specifically, the County's Coordinated Entry hotline is available Monday-Friday from 8:30am to 7pm at 410-887-8463 (TIME) and can provide assistance related to shelter, eviction prevention and other community supports.

" The county also pointed to crisis services. "Additionally, Baltimore County Crisis Response - a resource for both concerned residents or someone experiencing an active behavioral health crisis - is available 24/7 for those to speak with team members and receive referrals to resources as necessary. Baltimore County Crisis Response can be reached at 988 or 410-931-2214.

" The statement ended with a commitment to partnership. "Baltimore County will continue to work with our partners within government and in the community. " The report was by Ashley Paul.