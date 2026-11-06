Gretzky backs Carney's ban on Russia at world junior hockey championship

Wayne Gretzky supports Prime Minister Mark Carney's decision to bar Russian and Belarusian teams from the world junior hockey championship in Alberta. Gretzky says he believes many Canadians share that view.

Wayne Gretzky said he supports Prime Minister Mark Carney's decision to ban Russia from the world junior hockey championship and believes many Canadians feel the same way.

Gretzky Supports Carney Ban

Gretzky made the comments Friday at a ceremony hosted by Upper Deck in Toronto. The event renamed the Hockey Hall of Fame's resource centre in honour of his late father. Carney said earlier this week that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to represent their countries on Canadian soil while the war in Ukraine continues.

Also read Wayne Gretzky endorses Carney’s decision to ban Russia from world juniors

The decision followed a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport that Russia must be reinstated to international hockey competition, starting with the world juniors. Russian and Belarusian teams have been banned from international hockey since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at the Friday ceremony, Gretzky said he understands the position Carney has taken. He praised the prime minister for making his position clear.

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Good for him, Gretzky said. I think a lot of the players and the people of Canada feel the same way. The world juniors are scheduled to run from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. The tournament is a major event on the hockey calendar, featuring the world's top under-20 players.

Court Ruling Blocked in Canada

Canada has long been a dominant force at the event. The ban means Russia and Belarus will not be able to send teams to the tournament while the war in Ukraine continues. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling had cleared the way for Russia's return to international competition. Carney's decision blocks that return on Canadian soil.

Gretzky, known as The Great One, is widely regarded as the greatest hockey player of all time. His support adds a prominent voice to the debate over Russia's participation in international sports. The ceremony in Toronto honoured Walter Gretzky, Wayne's father, who died in 2021. Upper Deck hosted the event to rename the Hockey Hall of Fame's resource centre in his honour.

Walter Gretzky Honoured in Toronto

Walter Gretzky was a beloved figure in Canadian hockey and a longtime ambassador for the sport. The resource centre will now bear his name. Wayne Gretzky's comments came as the debate over Russian participation in international hockey continues. The world juniors begin Dec. 26 in Alberta.

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This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2026. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press