The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed star quarterback Trevor Harris to a one-year contract extension, securing the league's leading passer for his fifth season with the team.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have officially announced the re-signing of their star quarterback, Trevor Harris, on a one-year contract extension. The team confirmed the news on Tuesday morning, though specific financial terms of the deal were not disclosed to the public.

Harris arrives at this contract extension as the reigning statistical leader of the Canadian Football League. He led all CFL quarterbacks in passing yards during the most recent season with a total of 5,370 yards. This impressive total ranks as the fourth-highest single-season passing yardage total in the entire history of the Roughriders franchise. It underscores his critical role in the team's offensive success over the last few years.

Also read Saskatchewan authors vying for Canada’s top literary award

Trevor Harris Statistical Achievements

In addition to overall volume, Harris was highly efficient in critical scoring situations. His 25 red-zone touchdowns led the entire league, demonstrating his ability to convert drives into points when it mattered most. Harris is now returning for his fifth season wearing the green and white colors of Saskatchewan. He has established himself as the team's all-time leader in career completion percentage, which stands at 71.3 percent.

Advertisement

He also holds the franchise single-season record for completion percentage, which he set at 73.5 percent in 2025. This statistical dominance has made him a cornerstone of the Roughriders' backfield. His career accomplishments extend well beyond the Roughriders. Harris ranks in the top ten in CFL history for completion percentage, total completions, passing yards, and passing attempts.

On the biggest stage, Harris led his team to victory in the 2025 Grey Cup. He was subsequently named the Most Valuable Player of that championship game. Before joining Saskatchewan, Harris played for several other teams across the league. His career path included stints with the Alouettes, the Elks, the Redblacks, and the Argonauts.

Career History and Titles

Harris has won three Grey Cups in his storied professional career. He captured titles in 2012 with Toronto and in 2016 with Ottawa before his most recent win with Saskatchewan in 2025.