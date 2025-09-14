Hazing: My Journey as Fraternity's First Openly Gay Member

This personal narrative recounts the author's experiences as the first openly gay member of a fraternity, exploring themes of belonging, acceptance, and the dark side of hazing.

On a cold, stormy September night in 2018, my 14 fraternity pledge brothers and I received this ambiguous text from one of our pledge masters: “Tonight’s education meeting is canceled. At 11pm, you will all load into three of your cars and drive to the destination I send you. Bring a first aid kit, five jugs of water, three shovels, and a triangular-shaped candle. Dress in all black.

” An hour later, my palms choked the steering wheel of my Ford pickup truck as I drove from our fraternity house at the University of Southern California toward an unnamed address in Manhattan Beach. In the car with me were four of my pledge brothers. “It’s got to be beach-related,” said a brother from the back seat, his voice barely audible over the rain pounding on my windshield. “It’s definitely not a house party,” the one in the passenger seat countered. “We’re getting hazed tonight, boys!” A knot of anxiety tightened in my stomach. This moment, shrouded in uncertainty, mirrored the complex feelings I’d been wrestling with since joining the fraternity three weeks earlier. As the fraternity’s first-ever openly gay member, each new challenge not only tested my resilience but also brought into sharp focus my ongoing struggle for acceptance and community. When I signed up to rush, I was seeking the real college experience, complete with large backyard parties and drunken antics with friends. Growing up, I idolized shows like “Blue Mountain State” and movies like “Animal House,” which inspired my fantasies about Greek life. My desire to join a fraternity was also driven by a longing I had always felt to be included in the “boys’ club.” During adolescence, I was never part of an all-male friend group. I didn’t play sports and couldn’t feign toughness. In hindsight, maybe an on-campus LGBTQ club would have been a more fitting place to find belonging. However, I had attended a conformist Christian high school where gay people were often looked down upon, so I was unfamiliar with these types of organizations or what they might have been able to offer me. During the first week of college, my mom, understandably protective, tried to dissuade me from rushing. She feared that as a young gay man who had come out just a month earlier, I would be rejected or maybe even harmed. Although fraternities are notorious for homophobia, I met a brother during rush week who alleviated the doubts my mom had placed in my head. “You told me you were looking for a community — a place to belong,” he said. “Here, there are always brothers to hang out with and friends to lean on. It’s not about being gay or straight; it’s about who you are. You’re one of the coolest guys I’ve met, Tanner. You won’t be ‘the gay brother.’ You’ll be Tanner, our brother, who also happens to be gay.” Three weeks in, my pledge brothers were already becoming some of my closest friends. We cleaned rooms in the house together, ate all of our meals together, and studied for hours together. I played wingman at sorority mixers and got praised for effortlessly starting conversations between my brothers and pretty girls. I was living the college experience I’d always dreamed of, filled with fun parties and new friends. The upperclassmen welcomed me as their first openly gay member, too. Candid discussions about my sexuality emerged during late-night, alcohol-fueled conversations. Brothers would ask, “What was coming out like?” and “How can we better support you?” My closet door was wide open. I wanted to prove to myself and to others that I could handle the challenges and be an equal, regardless of my sexuality. Turning off the main road, we entered a damp, empty single-story parking structure. The Leader, the nickname for our main pledge master, was waiting for us at the entrance gate. “Leave your phones in the car,” commanded the intimidating young man with a permanent frown, tightened jaw, and ghostly pale skin. After I stepped out of my truck, The Leader pointed down a road. “Follow it to the beach,” he told us. “Then, turn right at the boardwalk and continue until you find the rest of your pledge class.” We stepped into the rain and walked down a steep residential side street faintly lit by street lamps. Shivering, we reached the boardwalk and turned right, walking about two miles, until we hit a stretch of beach obscured by towering power plants that blocked any view from the street. Just when I started to wonder if this was all a prank, through the dense fog and rain, I saw the silhouettes of my other pledge brothers lined up beside a lifeguard tower. The other four pledge masters — dressed in all-black and looking as ominous as ever — stood 10 feet across from them. “Fall in line, boys,” boomed one of the pledge masters. Escape no longer seemed an option. Once The Leader caught up to us, he outlined the purpose of the hazing exercise





HuffPostCanada / 🏆 61. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hazing Fraternity LGBTQ College Acceptance Comingout Personalnarrative

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Medicine Hat mayor running for re-election after tumultuous first termMedicine Hat Mayor Linnsie Clark is running for re-election after a council term that made headlines for infighting.

Read more »

Nepal’s president appoints former chief justice as interim premier and first woman leaderNepal’s president on Friday appointed former Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister and the first woman to head the Himalayan nation’s government, following fiery protests that collapsed the previous administration.

Read more »

Nepal’s President appoints former chief justice as interim premier, first female leaderSushila Karki, 73, was sworn in the presidential residence in a small ceremony broadcast on state-run television

Read more »

Prototype farming machine first of its kind in SaskatchewanSaskatchewan farm owner Rhett Chute is operating a prototype farming machine that’s the first of its kind in the province.

Read more »

Meme to mainstay: Why Dogecoin’s journey is no joke!Dogecoin's unlikely journey reveals how markets are increasingly driven by culture, narrative, and attention over fundamentals.

Read more »

During A Night Of Hazing, I Confessed A Dark Secret To My Pledge Brothers. It Changed Everything.Tanner Aiello's writing explores his experience as the first openly gay member of his college fraternity. He’s currently finishing up his debut novel, 'Tales of a Gay Frat Star.' Follow his book journey on Instagram, TikTok, or Twitter gayfratstar.

Read more »