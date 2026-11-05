Hayley Wickenheiser and Class of 2026 Inducted into Order of Hockey in Canada

Hayley Wickenheiser joins Melody Davidson and Todd Nicholson in the 2026 Order of Hockey in Canada. This honor recognizes their lifetime contributions to the sport.

Hayley Wickenheiser has been selected for the Class of 2026 of the Order of Hockey in Canada, confirming her enduring legacy within the national sport. The four-member committee, chaired by John Shannon, announced the induction of Wickenheiser alongside former coach Melody Davidson and para hockey star Todd Nicholson. This announcement marks the first new cohort to join the prestigious honor since June 2022.

2026 Inductees and Committee Selection Process

The Order of Hockey in Canada recognizes individuals for their outstanding contributions to the growth and development of the game. Started in 2012, the award now includes 39 members following the addition of the newest trio. John Shannon, the former Hockey Night in Canada producer and analyst who leads the selection committee, emphasized the high volume of worthy candidates for this year. He thanked the nine volunteers who serve on the committee for their dedication to reintroducing and maintaining this significant initiative.

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Hayley Wickenheiser Records and Achievements

Wickenheiser, now 48, headlines the group with an unparalleled statistical record from her 22-year tenure with the Canadian national women's team spanning 1994 to 2016. She holds the record for the most games played at 276, alongside records for goals with 168 and total points with 379. Her leadership led Canada to four Olympic gold medals, seven IIHF Women's World Championship titles, and silver medals at the 1998 Olympics and six World Championships. She also won the Clarkson Cup six times in the CWHL and secured a U SPORTS national championship with the University of Calgary.

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Melody Davidson Coaching and Todd Nicholson Para Hockey

Melody Davidson was inducted for her coaching career, which includes four Olympic women's hockey titles, four Women's World Championship titles, and a silver medal at the 2018 Olympics with Hockey Canada. She currently serves as the commissioner of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League, an organization that has developed NHL stars such as Connor Bedard. Todd Nicholson was recognized for his time captaining Canada's para hockey team from 1994 to 2007. During his career, he won five gold medals, including a victory at the 2006 Paralympics.

Official Celebration and Upcoming Events

Hockey Canada will formally celebrate the inductees on December 29 before the national team faces Norway at the 2027 IIHF World Juniors in Edmonton. Wickenheiser expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting she was previously inducted into the Order of Canada in 2011. She stated that playing for Canada was the honor of her life and shared the award with everyone who contributes to growing the game. This induction solidifies the status of these three figures as central pillars in the history of Canadian hockey.