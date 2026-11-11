Detroit transit officials address video of horses walking through city bus

The Detroit Department of Transportation says it is aware of an incident in which two horses were allowed to walk through a bus at a bus stop and that it is taking appropriate steps to address the policy violation.

The Detroit Department of Transportation says it is aware of a recent incident in which two horses were allowed to walk through a bus while it was pulled over at a bus stop, and the department is taking appropriate steps to address the matter.

The incident is said to have happened on Saturday, according to reports. So far it is not known how many other riders were on the bus at the time the horses came aboard. Video circulating on social media shows a pair of saddled horses entering a city bus at a bus stop. Moments later, the animals are seen exiting through the back door of the vehicle.

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Horses Enter Detroit Bus

The department responded with a statement after the footage drew attention online. Officials said the situation is not consistent with DDOT policy and could create an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for passengers. According to DDOT, only service animals are allowed to ride on the bus. The department said such animals must be under the control of the person with disabilities at all times while on board.

The rules also state that a service animal must not occupy a seat. It must either sit on the floor or on the person's lap during the ride, according to the department. The horses were saddled when they walked through the bus, according to the video. It was not immediately clear who allowed the animals onto the vehicle or why they were permitted to board at the stop.

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DDOT said it is taking appropriate steps to address the incident. The department did not say what specific steps were being taken or whether anyone could face consequences. The story has drawn attention because of the unusual sight of horses on public transit in Detroit. The video quickly spread on social media after the weekend incident.

Policy on Service Animals

Officials stressed that the episode does not reflect normal policy for the transit system. The department's statement focused on passenger safety and comfort as reasons for its response. Service animals are the only animals permitted on DDOT buses under the policy described by the department. The animals must remain controlled and cannot take up a passenger seat.

The incident happened on a city bus that had stopped at a bus stop when the horses entered. They left through the back door shortly afterward, according to the video. It remains unknown how many passengers were aboard at the time. The department has not released additional details about the riders or the circumstances of the stop.

Detroit transit officials addressed the video as it continued to circulate online. The department said the matter is being handled in line with its effort to respond to the incident. The DDOT statement described the ride as potentially unsafe and uncomfortable for passengers. That language was included in the department's response to the video.

The footage shows the two horses wearing saddles as they move through the bus. The animals entered at a bus stop and exited through the rear door moments later. The department said it is aware of the incident and is taking appropriate steps. It also said the event is not consistent with DDOT policy.

Only service animals may ride the bus under the rules cited by the department. Those animals must be under control by the person with disabilities at all times. Service animals must not occupy a seat, according to the policy. They must sit on the floor or on the person's lap while on the bus.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday. No further information was immediately available about how many other riders were present. The video was shared widely on social media. It shows the horses entering the bus at a stop and then leaving through the back door.

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Department's Response and Public Attention

DDOT responded with a statement about the episode. The department said it was aware of the recent incident involving the two horses. The statement also said the department is taking appropriate steps to address the matter. It noted the incident is not consistent with DDOT policy and could create an unsafe and uncomfortable ride.

The department repeated that only service animals are allowed to ride the bus. It said they must remain under control and follow the seating rules. The incident has become a topic of public attention in Detroit. Officials have not said how the horses were able to board or who was responsible.

The department's response focused on policy and passenger experience. It described the ride as potentially unsafe and uncomfortable for passengers on board. The horses were saddled when they were seen on the bus. The video shows them moving through the vehicle before exiting through the back door.

The department said the incident happened while the bus was pulled over at a bus stop. It is not known how many other riders were on the bus at the time. DDOT said only service animals are permitted on its buses. Those animals must be controlled by the person with disabilities at all times and cannot occupy a seat.

The policy requires service animals to sit on the floor or on the person's lap. The department cited those rules in its statement about the horses. The incident is said to have occurred on Saturday. The department said it is taking appropriate steps to address it.

Video of the episode circulated on social media. It shows two saddled horses entering a city bus at a bus stop and then exiting the back door moments later. The department said it is aware of the recent incident. It said the matter is not consistent with DDOT policy and could create an unsafe and uncomfortable ride for passengers.

DDOT stressed that only service animals are allowed to ride the bus. It said they must be under control by the person with disabilities at all times, must not occupy a seat, and must sit on the floor or on the person's lap. The incident happened on Saturday. It is not known how many other riders were on the bus at the time.