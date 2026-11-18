A Hawkesbury widow hired PMG Construction for a 185000 dollar renovation but terminated the contract after paying 87500 dollars, leaving two units gutted and unsafe. The contractor disputes the allegations and says it offered to return.

A widow in Hawkesbury, Ontario, says her late husband's dream of bringing the family together turned into a renovation nightmare after she paid a contractor nearly 90000 dollars and was left with two gutted units and serious safety concerns.

Joyce Florczyk and her late husband bought a triplex and moved in last November after a cancer diagnosis brought them to Hawkesbury for treatment. They planned to renovate all three units, including one for their daughter who has special needs. My husband was terminally ill, said Florczyk. He just wanted to leave this earth knowing that we were safe, we were all together.

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My husband's idea was he and I would live in one unit, our daughter, a special needs adult, would live in the basement unit where she would be able to access us through the basement and then my son and his wife would be living next door and would be helping take care of my husband. In January, her husband of 45 years, a military veteran, died unexpectedly after a fall.

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Hiring Contractor for Renovation Project

Once he passed it took me a little bit to try and fulfill his dream, said Florczyk. In April, she hired PMG Construction Services Inc., owned by Mikael Bissonnette. The contract set out a renovation budget of 185000 dollars plus HST, with the work expected to take three months. Two were complete renos, my son's unit, my daughter's unit, this unit was just a refresh, she said.

My husband worked for 50 years to get that money, so we wanted to be really careful with it and make sure everything in the scope got done. But just weeks before the project was supposed to be finished, Florczyk became concerned about the progress and scope of the demolition. We were at the end of June the whole project was supposed to be completed by July 15, and I could see that nothing was progressing, she said.

Contractor Terminated Over Safety Concerns

Florczyk terminated the contract in June, having paid a total of 87500 dollars, and says she was left with two gutted units and serious safety concerns. In October, contractor Ryan Branton helped make the property safe for winter. I was actually surprised at how bad it was in terms of how unsafe it was and that she was still living in the home, he said.

Branton says he found several areas of concern including a short support beam missing, leaving part of the floor unsupported, walls not properly secured and exposed live electrical wires. The electrical panel was basically just hanging from the electrical wire, so I was surprised that she was living here to begin with and I was concerned for her safety.

Someone could have touched it and electrocuted themselves, it could have started a fire, there's so many things that could have gone wrong with that. PMG disputes the allegations. In a written response to CTV News Ottawa, the company's lawyer said a licensed electrical contractor connected three heat pumps in June and removed old, redundant wiring. An electrical permit was filed with the Electrical Safety Authority on Nov. 15, after CTV News Ottawa reached out with questions about electrical permits.

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PMG Construction Disputes Electrical Work Claims

The lawyer said the electrical contractor told PMG that it had not filed earlier because the contract ended before the work was complete and it was waiting to see whether it would be asked to return. According to the lawyer, a final ESA inspection is scheduled for Dec. 1. In a statement, PMG said: PMG Construction Services Inc. disputes the allegations made against it.

Before the homeowner ended its contract in June 2026, PMG arranged engineering, obtained the building permit, passed the Town's underground plumbing inspection and carried out substantial work on the property. PMG did not remove any structural beam. Its costs for the project are in line with the 87500 dollars it was paid, and it has not asked the homeowner for any further payment. The electrical work PMG arranged was done by a licensed electrical contractor.

PMG also disputes responsibility for conditions found after it left. Another contractor who looked at the property shortly after PMG left tells CTV News Ottawa demolition went well beyond the approved plans and estimates finishing the renovations could cost at least double the original budget. He's taken down my ceiling he's taken down my light fixtures everything's gone all he did was demolish now it's going to cost me even more because these weren't part of the project, said Florczyk.

While PMG acknowledges some of the demolition wasn't shown on the approved plans, it says it intended to complete some of the work at no extra cost. The company says it also offered to come back and address concerns, but Florczyk declined. She and her daughter are now living in the one-bedroom unit and she says she is overwhelmed by how much work there is still left to do.

For her it goes beyond the money, it's about fulfilling a dream for the man she loved. I'm so upset for so many reasons not just for myself but for my kids, she said. I know my husband wanted this for us, but I don't know if I can.