Haudenosaunee Nationals hopeful for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics lacrosse spot

The Haudenosaunee Nationals remain cautiously optimistic about competing as their own entity in lacrosse at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, as they await a decision from the International Olympic Committee.

The Haudenosaunee Nationals are still hopeful they can play lacrosse at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with the organization saying it remains cautiously optimistic while awaiting a decision from the International Olympic Committee.

Leo Nolan, executive director of the Haudenosaunee Nationals, said the team is working toward that goal. He said the organization has been speaking with the IOC for years about what needs to be done for the Haudenosaunee to compete as its own entity. The Haudenosaunee are an Indigenous people that live in Ontario, Quebec and New York. They invented lacrosse centuries before European settlers arrived in North America.

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In recognition of their role as creators of the game, the Haudenosaunee Nationals have competed separately from Canada and the United States in all international lacrosse competitions for decades. Nolan said the group has provided a lot of information to the IOC and has been in pretty constant contact with the committee. He said they are waiting for the IOC to review all the documents.

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He added that if the IOC needs more information to make the Haudenosaunee case better known, the organization will be all in. Nolan said he has not been given a timetable for a decision from the IOC. Men's lacrosse was contested at the 1904 and 1908 Olympics. Canada won gold both times, and a team comprised entirely of Haudenosaunee athletes playing under the Canadian flag took bronze in 1904.

Olympic teams do not represent countries

Olympic teams do not necessarily represent countries. Puerto Rico, an unincorporated territory of the United States, has competed at the Olympics since 1948. The IOC currently recognizes 206 national Olympic committees, 13 more than the member states of the United Nations. If the IOC does allow the Haudenosaunee to compete in men's and women's lacrosse, it could create a new precedent for inclusion at the Games.

For example, curling and golf were both created in Scotland but Scottish athletes have competed under the flag of Great Britain since the inception of the modern Olympics. Nolan said he believes allowing the Haudenosaunee to compete would be a win-win for everyone. He said it would be a win for the Olympics, a win certainly for the Haudenosaunee, and a win for other games in general.

He noted that lacrosse is the only game that comes from a native standpoint, from an Indigenous background, that is in now. The Haudenosaunee Nationals are ensuring their players are ready to play and win in the sixes format while the IOC does its due diligence. A new format of the sport called sixes was created for the Olympics, combining indoor and field lacrosse into one outdoor version of the game.

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Sixes format and Olympic qualifier

Nolan said it is a different type of game, still a ball and stick but different enough that players have to really practise that kind of thing. The World Lacrosse Sixes Championships in Colorado Springs, Colo. , in October 2027 will serve as the primary qualifier for the sport's return to the Olympics. The U.S. automatically qualifies as the host nation if its men's and women's teams participate in the world championships.

Four men's and four women's teams from other countries will also earn their Olympic berths at the worlds. The last remaining Olympic slot for each gender will be determined in early 2028 at a final qualifying tournament. That tournament will feature the top six men's and women's teams not already qualified, based on world rankings. The Haudenosaunee men are fifth in the world sixes ranking while the women are unranked.

Players balance training and family

Nolan said the players have jobs, family and service they are doing in their community, so training takes away from the time they can devote to their families. He said the organization really appreciates these men and women who are willing to take the time away from all the other responsibilities they have to come and join the team and be part of it. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2026. John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press