Harvey Weinstein Retrial Begins in New York on Rape Charge

Jury selection has started in the latest retrial of Harvey Weinstein, facing a rape charge in New York City. This marks the third time the former movie mogul has faced a jury on this allegation, with the focus now solely on the testimony of hairstylist Jessica Mann. Weinstein denies the accusations, while the prosecution prepares to introduce new evidence. The case highlights the continued impact of the #MeToo movement and the legal battles surrounding Weinstein's alleged actions.

Harvey Weinstein appeared in Manhattan criminal court on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, facing a retrial on a rape charge in New York City. The former movie mogul, whose name became synonymous with the #MeToo movement, is once again in the legal spotlight, with jury selection underway for the third time in this specific case. This time, the focus is solely on the allegations of one accuser, hairstylist and actor Jessica Mann , who claims Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel in 2013. This narrowed scope contrasts with the previous trials, which involved a broader array of allegations and accusers, both in New York and Los Angeles. Weinstein continues to vehemently deny all accusations, maintaining his innocence and asserting that while he may have acted wrongly, he never assaulted anyone. The prosecution may introduce new evidence to this retrial, including potential testimony from a court security officer about a statement Weinstein allegedly made in 2020 following his initial sexual assault conviction, which was later overturned. The defense is actively seeking to prevent the inclusion of this alleged remark, arguing its late introduction. Judge Curtis Farber is considering rulings on what evidence is permissible, including whether to allow mention of a claims fund established for Weinstein's accusers or the discussion of erectile dysfunction medication allegedly used by Weinstein, and the defense's approach on the fund.

The case has seen a shift in legal representation, with Marc Agnifilo and his team taking over from Arthur Aidala, who is now focusing on Weinstein's appeals and civil matters. Both lawyers are well-known figures in New York's legal landscape, with distinct styles. Weinstein’s career was marked by his influence in the entertainment industry, with films like 'Shakespeare in Love' and 'Pulp Fiction' bearing his name, as well as his support of the Democratic party. The accusations began to emerge in 2017, sparking the #MeToo movement. Weinstein faced a tangled series of trials and his initial New York convictions were overturned, leading to a retrial. In a previous retrial, he was found guilty of forcing oral sex on Miriam Haley but was acquitted of other charges. The jury was deadlocked on the rape charge involving Jessica Mann, leading to this current retrial. Weinstein reportedly considered pleading guilty at one point but ultimately rejected the idea. Jessica Mann has testified about the incident, recounting her interactions with Weinstein that included a time she says she said, “I don’t want to do this.”

Weinstein's defense maintains the women willingly engaged in sexual relations to advance their careers. However, the accusers claim that Weinstein exploited his Hollywood power to manipulate them. Weinstein faces the possibility of further imprisonment. He has served time, including time for his conviction involving Miriam Haley, and the rape charge in this case carries a potential sentence of up to four years. Weinstein, now 73 and in declining health, has expressed concern about his living conditions, including the possibility of spending his final days in the Rikers Island jail. His lawyers have argued that his previous New York conviction was affected by juror bias, and he is appealing the verdict from the Los Angeles trial. The legal proceedings highlight the ongoing complexities and challenges surrounding these cases, as well as the significant impact of the #MeToo movement on the legal and social landscape





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