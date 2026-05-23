Harvard University's Institutional Exit Weighs Down on Ethereum Market Sentiment

Institutional exits led by Harvard University have soured the Ethereum market sentiment, contributing to its recent 12% pullback. The university's move to sell its entire Ethereum ETF holdings in Q1, while retaining 50% of its Bitcoin exposure, has weighed down on the altcoin's market sentiment.

Ethereum is under extreme FUD right now, and institutional exits led by Harvard University have soured the altcoin’s market sentiment even further. This was a stark difference from its BTC holdings, which were only trimmed by 50% from $265M to around $117 million on a quarter-on-quarter basis, as per recent 13F filings.

In other words, the university fund is more bullish on BTC’s future performance than on ETH. For traders, this suggested that the university might not be expecting a strong upside from ETH in the medium term. Aggregated by TradingView showed that ETHA has bled $922 million (nearly $1 billion) on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In the past month alone, BlackRock’s ETHA saw $239 million in redemptions.

Even so, the broader ETH funds are still under pressure. In fact, CoinShares showed that the funds lost $249 million over the past week, bringing month-to-date (MTD) redemptions to $73M. To me, much of bearish sentiment reflects the disdain and despair seen at the nadir of crypto winter (finger pointing at the lows).

At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $2.1K, down 12% from early May’s high of $2.4K. While such extreme FUD always offers a great buying opportunity, it is still unclear whether the speculated U.S-Iran deal could be the next catalyst for ETH bulls. Harvard University Endowment Fund sold its entire ETH ETF holdings in Q1 ,but retained 50% of its BTC exposure.

The Harvard move has weighed down on the ETH market’s sentiment, partly contributing to the altcoin’s recent 12% pullback. AMBCrypto was founded in 2018 with a mission to simplify and bring the latest blockchain and cryptocurrency news to our readers. We have quickly grown into the digital news source for an emerging generation of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, reaching more than a million readers on a monthly basis, across the globe





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Ethereum FUD Institutional Exits Harvard University BTC ETHA Blackrock ETH U.S-Iran Deal Crypto Winter Ambcrypto

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