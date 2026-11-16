A new Harvard study reveals that 400 largest US data centers produced 28.3 million tons of CO2 in one year, surpassing Denmark's total emissions before the AI boom fully accelerated.

A comprehensive study conducted by Harvard University researchers indicates that the 400 largest data centers in the United States generated more heat-trapping gases in a single year than the entire nation of Denmark. This significant environmental impact was documented before the artificial intelligence sector experienced its most rapid expansion phases, highlighting a growing ecological concern associated with digital infrastructure.

Massive Carbon Footprint of Hyperscale Facilities

The research team analyzed 403 of the largest U.S. data centers, spanning the period from May 2024 through April 2025. Using available operational data and advanced modeling techniques, they estimated that the electricity consumption of these facilities produced approximately 28.3 million tons, or 25.7 million metric tons, of carbon dioxide emissions annually. This figure represents a substantial environmental footprint driven by the intense power requirements of modern computing clusters.

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The total electricity usage for these centers reached 82 terawatt-hours, an amount sufficient to power nearly seven million homes for an entire year. More than half of this massive energy demand was met by fossil fuel sources, which are the primary drivers of global warming. Within this energy mix, coal, widely regarded as the most environmentally damaging fossil fuel, accounted for 15 percent of the electricity generated to support these hyperscale operations.

Study Findings Exceed Previous Estimates

Francesca Dominici, a Harvard biostatistics professor and the senior author of the study, noted that the calculated emissions are two to three times higher than estimates produced by previous research efforts. Dominici explained that the carbon output is equivalent to the total emissions of an entire U.S. state like Michigan or a small European country. She expressed deep concern regarding the future trajectory of the industry, citing plans for 2,000 additional data centers as a worrisome development.

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The study suggests that the environmental impact is likely even greater than the recorded figures, as construction and operational expansion continued beyond the study period. Gianluca Guidi, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Biostatistics and the study's lead author, described the findings as a snapshot of a rapidly expanding industry. He emphasized that the current data captures only a fraction of the full scale of emissions, which are likely increasing due to ongoing infrastructure projects.

Global Context and Political Backlash

The release of these findings coincides with the United Nations COP31 climate talks held in Antalya, Turkey, where negotiators launched a voluntary pledge urging companies to transition to clean energy for data centers. The United States did not attend this year's conference. United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell criticized the reliance on future promises, stating that society cannot accept higher bills and increased pollution today in exchange for hypothetical benefits tomorrow. He warned that claims of future savings cannot justify the current rise in pollution and worsening climate disasters.

Outside expert analysts in climate science, energy, and artificial intelligence have validated the study's realistic conclusions, noting that the modeling approach was reasonable given the limited public disclosure of power consumption and pollution data by private companies. Domestically, public opposition to these facilities is intensifying, with political backlash influencing U.S. elections and causing major local objections to new sites. In Canada, protests have erupted in communities across the country, including recent demonstrations against a proposed data center for AI giant Anthropic in Cape Breton.

Impact on Energy Policy and Future Planning

The stark comparison to Denmark and Michigan underscores the urgent need for transparency and regulatory oversight in the tech sector. As the industry continues to grow, the reliance on fossil fuels remains a critical barrier to meeting global climate goals. The study highlights the tension between technological advancement and environmental sustainability, prompting calls for stricter standards on energy sourcing for large-scale computing operations.