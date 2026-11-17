A Harvard-led study of 3.3 million students at 4,600 U.S. schools finds strict cell phone bans reversed roughly half of learning losses, as Quebec enters its second school year with a full ban.

A Harvard-led study of cell phone bans in elementary and high schools across the United States found that strict restrictions reverse some learning losses, and researchers say the policy deserves a good grade.

The study points to benefits of policies already in place in provinces across Canada, including Quebec, where this is the second school year with a full cell phone ban in elementary and high schools. The study looked at a 10-year period starting in 2013, when student test scores began to tumble. That year also coincides with the rapid rise of students using smartphones.

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Cell Phone Bans Reverse Learning Losses

Harvard's Center for Education Policy Research noted that Grade 8 math and reading achievements fell by roughly one grade equivalent, and that students lost two to three weeks of learning every year. The study analyzed test scores of 3.3 million students at 4,600 U.S. schools. It found that bans cutting access to cell phones during the school day reversed roughly half of the learning losses.

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In other words, students who put their phones in pouches on school grounds added the equivalent of one or two weeks of learning over a full year. These kinds of strict cell phone bans, by putting them out of reach, greatly reduce distractions, said Tom Kane, Harvard faculty director. Kane says the impact is modest but the benefits add up over time. The study also concluded the positive effects were consistent across schools and student demographics.

Kane also says early evidence shows that bell-to-bell cellphone bans improved student achievement. In Quebec, many teachers have noted changes in learning and behaviour in their classrooms. Adam Wiltzer teaches math and science at Royal West Academy in Montreal West. He noted a significant drop in the quality of his students' work in the first two years after the pandemic.

Smartphone Bans Reduce Classroom Distractions

He says while his students take formal assessments seriously, they had a tendency to tune out of other class activities. The cell phone was the easiest source of distraction, that had the widest breadth of distraction, he said. He also says the biggest difference with the cell phone bans plays out in the cafeteria. Our ban extends to lunch and recess, he said.

Prior to the ban, the cafeteria was silent, everyone was staring at their phone. The cafeteria is loud again because people are talking to each other again. He says students are re-learning to talk to each other, and that extends to the classroom for team projects. Students who have struggled with the skills to interact and work together are now less hesitant and growing more comfortable.

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I really feel we have done some pretty good work at breaking an addiction. We are not there yet, because when it is 3 p.m. and the bell rings, everyone immediately goes to get their phone. It is unfortunate and I do not necessarily know what to do about that, said Wiltzer.

Study Encourages Continued Strict Bans

Kane says he hopes the Harvard study showing some positive improvements will lead schools to continue with strict cell phone bans, and that more studies will be done on smartphone and social media use outside the classroom. We are 13 years in on this and we do not have strong evidence of the impact on students, he said.

He adds it is key to have strong data to paint a full picture of how hanging up on cell phones in and out of the classroom could help.