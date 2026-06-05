Hart and Hall: Two Alberta Players in the Spotlight of the Stanley Cup Final

Hart and Hall are two Alberta players who are making headlines in the Stanley Cup Final. Hart, a native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, is aiming to lead his team to their second Stanley Cup title in four seasons. Hall, on the other hand, is playing in hockey's fourth round for the first time in his career, picking up his only playoff overtime goal along the way.

Hart , a native of Sherwood Park, Alberta , is aiming to lead his team to their second Stanley Cup title in four seasons. His performance, which can be considered career-defining, has put Alberta in the spotlight this season's Final.

Golden Knights netminder Hart is in the running for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, trailing only his teammate Mitch Marner, who leads all playoff scorers with 22 points. Currently, Hart has 16 points in 14 games, contributing to the team's reach of the Final for the first time since 2006.

After 16 seasons, highlighted by a Hart Trophy win in 2018, Hall is playing in hockey's fourth round for the first time in his career, picking up his only playoff overtime goal along the way. Regarding their respective journeys to the NHL, both players took distinct paths. Hart started in Alberta, playing AAA hockey in Fort Saskatchewan and Sherwood Park, winning an Alberta Cup Championship in 2012.

In the WHL with the Everett Silvertips, he was named the WHL's Scholastic Player of the Year. By the end of next week, one of these gifted hockey players will have raised the Stanley Cup above their head, further cementing their status as a top player in today's game.

Moreover, there is a good chance the Silver Chalice will visit Alberta this summer, whether it's Calgary or Sherwood Park is up to the Hockey Gods to decide





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