Organizers announced on November 18, 2026 that Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Sam Fender and Cher will headline Glastonbury 2027, held at Worthy Farm in June after the festival's 2026 fallow year. Tickets sold out in 42 minutes last month before any headliners were revealed.

Harry Styles, Sam Fender, Billie Eilish and Cher will headline Britain's Glastonbury next year, organizers said on their website on Wednesday. The sold-out festival returns after taking a year off in 2026.

Harry Styles First Glastonbury Headline

The announcement was published on November 18, 2026, at 10:27 a.m. EST. British singer Harry Styles will play the festival for the first time. He recently completed a 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden in New York. Styles, a former One Direction member, has built a successful solo career, and his appearance is expected to draw a huge crowd.

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His first Glastonbury headline set comes after that New York residency. Cher will take the legends slot at the age of 81. The American superstar is one of the most successful recording artists of all time. Her career spans more than six decades.

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Cher's legends slot is one of the most anticipated sets of the weekend. At 81, she will join a long list of iconic performers who have taken that stage. It will be the second time U.S. star Billie Eilish has headlined the event. Her first appearance was in 2022, and she now returns to one of the coveted top spots.

She has since released more music and toured globally. Her return to the top of the bill was widely expected by fans. British singer Sam Fender will also headline for the first time. The announcement confirms his rise to the top tier of British music.

Sam Fender British Rock Act Milestone

Fender has become one of the biggest British rock acts of his generation. Headlining Glastonbury marks a major milestone for him. His set will likely feature songs from his chart-topping albums. Glastonbury is held at Worthy Farm in south west England and has been running since 1970.

It is one of the biggest music events in the world. It regularly draws more than 200,000 people to Worthy Farm each June. The festival will take place in June 2027, though exact dates have not yet been confirmed by organizers. The event typically runs over five days.

Glastonbury sells out before any headliners are announced. Tickets sold out in 42 minutes last month. That happened before any headliners were announced. Organizers said the response showed the continued popularity of the event.

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Glastonbury Fallow Year Pasture Recovery

The festival was not held in 2026, known as a fallow year. Every five years or so, the farm's pastures need to recover from the impact of having over 200,000 people on site for the event in June. The 2026 fallow year was not the first for Glastonbury. The festival has taken occasional breaks to let the farm recover.

This year off made the 2027 return even more anticipated. Massive Attack, Chase & Status, the XX and Lily Allen are among the other acts who will perform at the festival. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming months. More names will be added to the bill in the months ahead.

The full lineup typically emerges in the spring before the festival. The headliners for 2027 mark a mix of first-time top-bill performers and returning stars. Styles and Fender will headline for the first time, while Eilish returns after her 2022 set. Cher will bring decades of hits to the legends slot.

Organizers said the 2027 edition will feature the usual mix of music, arts, and culture. Glastonbury has a long history of legendary performances. The 2027 lineup will add to that legacy with a mix of pop, rock, and iconic names. The festival is known for its diverse lineup across many stages.

It also supports charitable causes each year. Fans will now wait for the full schedule and stage announcements.