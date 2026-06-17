Harry Kane Equals England World Cup Scoring Record as England Defeat Croatia 4-2

Harry Kane matched Gary Lineker's ten‑goal World Cup record as England beat Croatia 4-2 at AT&T Stadium, with goals from Kane, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford. The win keeps England on course in Group L ahead of a clash with Ghana.

England secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia in the World Cup Group L match staged at Arlington's AT&T Stadium on Wednesday, a game that saw veteran striker Harry Kane match the longstanding England record for World Cup goals.

Kane netted twice, the first from a controversially awarded penalty and the second via a powerful header from a Declan Rice corner, bringing his World Cup tally to ten and tying Gary Lineker's mark from the 1986 and 1990 tournaments. The 32‑year‑old, who claimed the Golden Boot in Russia 2018, celebrated the milestone with an exuberant celebration that highlighted his status as one of England's all‑time greats.

Kane's opening goal came after a video‑assistant review confirmed that goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic had his feet on the line when Kane struck the first attempt. The replay cleared the way for a second penalty, which Kane coolly dispatched to the right‑hand side of the net, out‑witting Livakovic once more.

The English side extended their lead early in the second half when midfield sensation Jude Bellingham, who had already scored his seventh international goal, arrived late into the half and flew onto a long ball, beating his marker and firing a low drive past Livakovic into the far post. Bellingham's strike, his second of the match, underscored his growing reputation as a goal‑scoring midfielder on the world stage.

The momentum continued as Marcus Rashford added a late insurance goal in the 85th minute, sealing a comfortable win. Croatia answered each of Kane's first‑half goals: Martin Baturina headed home before the interval and Petar Musa, a Major League Soccer forward for FC Dallas, struck a one‑timer from an Ivan Perišić header just before the half‑time whistle.

Musa's finish forced England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford onto the hand, and a further Croatian effort from Baturina in the 36th minute put the visitors within striking distance before England's dominance re‑asserted itself. Beyond the on‑field drama, the match highlighted several historic footnotes. Luka Modrić, Croatia's 40‑year‑old midfield maestro, made his fifth World Cup appearance, extending his own national record.

The venue itself, a retractable‑roof stadium normally home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, provided a climate‑controlled environment that shielded fans from the Texas heat, allowing the sea of white‑clad English supporters and the swathes of red‑and‑white checkered Croatian fans to cheer in comfort. The win positions England to face Ghana in their next Group L fixture in Foxborough, Massachusetts, while Croatia will travel to Toronto to meet Panama.

Both teams will look to build on the lessons learned from a match that combined individual brilliance, record‑breaking moments, and the electrifying atmosphere of a World Cup knockout‑style showdown





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