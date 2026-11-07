Harry Accleton Painted WWI Names on U of S Memorial Scroll

Saskatoon historian Bill Waiser reveals how Harry Accleton, a U of S employee and WWI veteran, painted the names of 300 fallen soldiers on the Peter MacKinnon Building memorials.

Saskatoon historian Bill Waiser has brought new light to a personal story intertwined with the University of Saskatchewan's heritage. The narrative focuses on Harry Accleton, a decorated World War I veteran who worked as a decorator and glazier for the university. His grandson, Dorian Accleton, recently uncovered the depth of his great-grandfather's contribution while working in the university maintenance department.

The Discovery of a Hidden Heritage Link

Dorian Accleton began working for the University of Saskatchewan maintenance department in September 2013, a job that placed him in close proximity to the Peter MacKinnon Building. It was during this time that his grandmother shared a family secret. She revealed that Harry Accleton had served the university for nearly fifty years, exceeding his official retirement age by five due to his exceptional skill. Most significantly, Harry was the man who painted the names of the university men who served in the Great War on the memorial scroll tiles within the building.

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Harry Accleton From England to Canadian Campus

Harry Accleton was born in Cobham, Kent, England, on October 28, 1888. He completed a four-year apprenticeship as a commercial painter after Grade 8. In 1908, he enlisted in the British Army as a Painter 3rd Class at Aldershot. He was discharged in 1911 but remained on reserve status. Harry left for Canada in September 1911, securing a position as a foreman painter for the new provincial university in Saskatoon.

He started his work on the University of Saskatchewan campus in May 1912, just as the first greystone buildings were being constructed. His duties included painting names on frosted glass office doors, creating campus signs, labeling technical drawings for Agricultural Engineering courses, and even marking lines on the basketball court. The university buildings were officially opened on May 1, 1913, marking the completion of the initial infrastructure Harry helped outfit.

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The Impact of World War I on University Life

Campus life was upended when the Great War began in August 1914. As a British Army Reservist, Harry returned immediately to England to fight. More than 300 university men, including students, faculty, and staff, left for the war front. The University of Saskatchewan struggled to offer programs, eventually closing the college of engineering for the 1916-17 academic year due to mass enlistments. The first casualty from the university was reported in July 1915.

The death count steadily climbed as Canadian soldiers faced major battles. In the end, 67 men from the university died in the war, representing one in five of those who enlisted. President Walter Murray openly wept while reading the names of the war dead at university convocation. Harry Accleton survived the conflict. He served as a clerk with the Army Ordinance Corps in Le Havre, France, ensuring supplies were dispatched to the front lines. He earned the Meritorious Service Medal for his service.

Creation of the Memorial Scroll Tiles

In 1916, two years before the conflict ended, the Board of Governors decided to honor the sacrifices of Harry and others. They ordered the names of all enlisted students and university-connected individuals to be painted on ceramic tile ribbons in the corridors of the College Building. This building was renamed the Peter MacKinnon Building in 2012. The scrolls, interspersed with small shields, formed a decorative frieze along the first and second floors. The wainscotting measured more than 570 feet in length.

The hand-scribing of soldier names turned the pre-war glazed terra cotta tile into memorial scrolls. Harry Accleton returned to his job at the university in 1919. The solemn assignment fell to him, and he painted more than 300 names. The names were arranged randomly, neither alphabetically nor by unit and rank. The only exception was Reginald Bateman, whose name is found directly across from the building entrance, immediately to the upper right of the doors to Convocation Hall.