Harold and Esther Gerstel Ordered to Pay $35,231 in Procedural Costs

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario has ordered Harold and Esther Gerstel to pay $35,231 in procedural costs related to the April ruling. The couple was also ordered to pay $15,206 with respect to the Production Motion.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario issued an order against Harold Gerstel and his wife, Esther, for allegedly violating the Mortgage Brokerages , Lenders and Administrators Act.

The couple was ordered to pay administrative penalties and fines for allegedly using a loophole to avoid oversight, causing clients serious harm as a result. The FSRA alleged that Gerstel improperly carried out his mortgage business, using his credibility as a licensed broker to advertise to vulnerable consumers who agreed to mortgages with extremely high interest rates and fees.

The FSRA also noted that borrowers who were influenced by Gerstel's ads would then be redirected to Esther Gerstel Inc., which was not licensed, and enrolled in high-cost mortgages processed by legal counsel. The tribunal ordered the Gerstels to pay the FSRA $35,231 in procedural costs related to the April ruling. The couple's appeal of the FSRA's decision was denied, with the tribunal stating that there was no evidence to support their request for review.

The Gerstels were ordered to pay six administrative penalties of $10,000 each, and Esther Gerstel was hit with six fines of $25,000 each. The fees are due by June 19. In some cases, customers did not know that Esther, Harold's wife, would be the lender. In one instance, the effective annual interest rates on one customer's mortgage were between 51 and 56 per cent.

The FSRA also noted that the couple allegedly used their business to promise quick mortgages to those with bad credit, and then redirected them to Esther's company, which was not licensed, and enrolled them in high-cost mortgages processed by legal counsel. The tribunal said that the Gerstels' actions caused serious harm to their clients, and that they failed to attach any documents to their request for review.

The couple's appeal of the FSRA's decision was denied, with the tribunal stating that there was no evidence to support their request for review. The Gerstels were ordered to pay the FSRA $35,231 in procedural costs related to the April ruling. The couple was also ordered to pay $15,206 with respect to the Production Motion, and the fees are due by June 19





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Financial Services Regulatory Authority Of Ont Harold Gerstel Esther Gerstel Mortgage Brokerages Lenders And Administrators Act Administrative Penalties

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