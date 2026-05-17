Hardmaxxing: Social Media Influencers Downplaying Hardening Body Modifications Risks

The news discusses the rise of hardmaxxing practices, which are extreme spin-offs of online grooming habits. Skin care, bone-smashing, extreme dieting, and surgeries are part of the trend. Influencers are downplaying the risks for the young audiences. The news also warns the youth of the potential life-altering, irreversible results of such extreme changes. Opt for betterment, not for hardening of one's body read this

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WARNING: HARDMAXXING Social media influencers are knowingly downplaying the serious risks involved with extreme body modifications. TRENDING: HARDMAXXING Bone-smashing, jaw or nose surgeries, hormone use and extreme dieting are some of the hardmaxxing practices. LAST WORD: OPTIMIZATION SHOULD NEVER COME AT THE EXPENSE OF SAFETY OR WELL-BEING. — ORIGINAL NEWS TEXT





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hardmaxxing Social Media Influencers Bonemassing

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