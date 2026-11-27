Nora Roberts leads the Hardcover Fiction list on November 28, 2026, while Brad Gushue and Stephen J. Harper dominate non-fiction categories.

On November 28, 2026, the publishing industry celebrated a strong performance from established fiction giants, with Nora Roberts claiming the number one spot on the Hardcover Fiction list. Her title, Birth of the Witch, released by St. Martin's Press, set a list price of $42.00 and secured the top position without appearing on the previous week's chart. This significant entry marks a major milestone for the prolific author, highlighting her enduring appeal to readers seeking high-quality genre fiction.

Nora Roberts Leads Hardcover Fiction

Nora Roberts leads the Hardcover Fiction category with her new release Birth of the Witch. The book debuted at number one with a list price of $42.00, published by St. Martin's Press. It entered the chart directly, bypassing the competition to secure the top rank immediately upon release. This performance underscores the massive market pull of Roberts' brand in the current literary landscape.

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Sarah J. Maas holds the second position on the Hardcover Fiction list with A Court of Splintered Harmony. Published by Bloomsbury Publishing, the title is also priced at $42.00 and dropped from the number one spot in the previous week. Louise Penny rounds out the top three with Miss Wolcott's Ghost, released by Minotaur Books at $42.00, which fell from number two. These top three titles demonstrate a consistent price point of $42.00 for major hardcover releases from leading publishers.

Rebecca Yarros maintains the number four spot with Peculiar Stars, published by Montlake Romance at a higher price point of $47.95. Abigail Owen takes number five with The Wrath Gods Reap from Red Tower Books, priced at $45.99. John Grisham re-enters the top tier at number eight with The French Illusion, published by Doubleday at $48.99, moving up from number six. Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl holds the number nine spot with a notably high list price of $84.00 through Ace.

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Non-Fiction Dominated By Canadian Figures

Before I Let You Go by Hazel Mae Collins remains the undisputed leader in Hardcover Non-Fiction on November 28, 2026. The book retained the number one position from the previous week with a list price of $38.99. This stability indicates strong sustained interest in Collins' work, allowing it to hold the top spot against new competitors in the non-fiction market.

Brad Gushue and Stephen Brunt secure the number two spot in Hardcover Non-Fiction with their book Gushue. Published by Viking, the title is priced at $38.00 and climbed significantly from number four in the prior week. Chrystia Freeland takes the number three position with Unreliable Boyfriend, published by Simon & Schuster at $42.00. The title dropped from number seven, reflecting a shift in consumer preference toward other political or biographical works.

Stephen J. Harper occupies the fourth spot in Hardcover Non-Fiction with Here for Canada, published by Signal at $45.00. The book moved down from number six, suggesting a gradual decline in chart momentum after a strong start. Collin Gosselin enters the chart at number five with In the Shadow of Eight, released by Grand Central Publishing at $40.00. This is a new entry with no prior week data provided.

Malcolm Gladwell's The American Way of Killing drops to number six, published by Little Brown & Co. at $45.00, falling from number nine. Robert Greene's The Law of the Sublime holds number seven with Viking at $51.00, moving up from number five. John Larsen and Jeremy Hansen's Earthrise, published by Harper Collins at $41.99, remains at number eight. Sylvester Stallone's The Steps enters at number nine through William Morrow & Co. at $42.99, while Michael Douglas's One Helluva Ride takes number ten with Grand Central Publishing at $46.00.

Canadian Fiction And Paperback Trends

In the Canadian Fiction category on November 28, 2026, Nicholas Herring's Your Breath in Charcoal claims the number one position. Published by Goose Lane Editions at $26.00, this is a new entry that did not appear in the previous week's rankings. The success of this title highlights the strength of local literary voices in the domestic market, offering an accessible price point that resonates with Canadian readers.

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Louise Penny's Miss Wolcott's Ghost sits at number two in Canadian Fiction, published by Minotaur Books at $42.00. The title fell from number one, indicating a competitive shift within the national genre. Mary Lawson's Solace in Winter, released by Knopf Canada at $37.00, holds the third spot, dropping from number two. Michelle Good's Eliza Sunshine moves up to number four with Random House Canada at $27.00, climbing from fifth place.

The Paperback Fiction list is led by Kathryn Stockett's The Calamity Club, published by Doubleday Canada at $28.00. The book rose from number two to claim the top spot on November 28, 2026. Caro Claire Burke's Yesteryear falls to number two, published by Knopf Canada at $27.00, down from number one. Allen Levi's Theo of Golden Allen, released by Simon & Schuster at $26.99, remains steady at number three. Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl paperback edition takes number four through Ace at $27.99.

Juvenile And Self-Improvement Markets

Dav Pilkey's Dog Man #15: A Sprinkle in Time continues its reign at number one in the Juvenile category. Published by Graphix, the book is priced at $21.99 and retained its position from the previous week. Jeff Kinney's Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book #21: Fight or Flight holds number two through Amulet Books at $19.99. Craig Glenday's Guinness World Records 2027 moves up to number three with Guinness World Records at $36.95, climbing from number eight.

Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping sits at number four with Scholastic Press at $24.99. Anouk Filippini and Djohr Guedra's Cozy Love and Christmas Crime drops to number five through Éditions et Diffusions Auzou Ltée at $27.99. Rick Bunsen and Golden Books' Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer enters at number six with Golden Books at $9.50. Dav Pilkey's Dog Man #14: Big Jim Believes also enters at number seven, while Alice Schertle's Little Blue Truck's Christmas rises to number eight through Clarion Books at $23.99.

Robert Greene's The Law of the Sublime leads the Self-Improvement category with Viking at $51.00, retaining number one. Andrew D. Huberman's Protocols holds number two through Simon & Schuster at $49.00. David Chilton's The Wealthy Barber drops to number three from Financial Awareness Corp. at $26.95. Mel Robbins and Sawyer Robbins' The Let Them Theory remains at number four through Hay House at $39.99. Julia Cameron's The Artist's Way enters at number six with TarcherPerigee at $32.00, while Gina Livy's Liv Lighter completes the visible list with IndigoPress at $46.