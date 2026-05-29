Happy Birthday to Trever, Joe Biagini and others who have played for the Jays

A look back at the careers of several players who have played for the Toronto Blue Jays, including Joe Biagini, Trever and Matz.

Biagini joined the Jays as a Rule 5 draft pick before the 2016 season and, somewhat unexpectedly, became a key bullpen contributor. He appeared in 60 games with a 3.06 ERA and served as a long reliever, pitching two innings in 13 of those outings. 2017 began promisingly with Biagini in a setup role in the bullpen, posting a 2.12 ERA by the end of April.

However, injuries in the starting rotation forced Joe into a starting role. His initial starts were solid, but his performance soon declined. In 2018, Biagini began the season in the rotation, making five starts with a 7.71 ERA before returning to the bullpen, where he was less effective than in his rookie campaign. In 2019, he rebounded somewhat, posting a 3.78 ERA in 50 relief appearances.

At the trade deadline, Biagini and Aaron Sanchez were dealt to the Astros in exchange for Derek Fisher, whose time with the Jays was largely forgettable. Biagini appeared in 17 games for the Astros across 2019 and 2020. Afterward, he joined the Cubs as a free agent, spending most of the season in Triple-A. Joe was a fan favourite. The team did him no favours by abruptly moving him into the rotation without time to build up his arm.

He was a rare athlete who consistently showed a personality with the media. Risley, a right-handed reliever, debuted with the Expos in 1992, appearing in just three games over two seasons. After being claimed off waivers by the Mariners, he pitched in 82 games across two years and posted a 3.28 ERA. The Mariners later traded Risley and Miguel Cairo-who would enjoy a lengthy career, though not with Toronto-for Edwin Hurtado and Paul Menhart.

Risley spent three injury-plagued seasons with the Jays, pitching in 72 games and recording a 4.83 ERA. turns 35 today. Matz began his career with the Mets, spending six seasons with the team before being traded to the Jays for Yennsy Díaz, Sean Reid-Foley, and Josh Winckowski-none of whom made a significant impact in New York. Matz enjoyed a strong season with Toronto in 2021, going 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA across 29 starts.

The Jays finished 91-71 that year, just one game shy of a Wild Card spot. After the season, he departed in free agency, signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Cardinals. He was 15-14 with a 4.24 ERA with them. Since then he's pitched for the Red Sox, and this year, the Rays.

He appeared in six relief outings for Toronto in 2011, a brief stint amid his 13-year MLB career. Happy Birthday, Trever





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