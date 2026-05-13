Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship Spreads, Killing Three

French woman infected on cruise ship now in critical condition, requiring artificial lung after other passengers died on the ship. Thirteen confirmed cases reported with three deaths, with more cases potentially in the future.

A French woman, infected aboard a cruise ship with the deadly hantavirus outbreak , has been critically ill since her infection and is currently being treated with an artificial lung at the Paris hospital.

Thirteen confirmed cases have been reported, with three deaths including a Dutch couple while visiting South America. Argentina is dispatching experts to investigate the source of the outbreak, and the health ministry in Spain reported a new confirmed case on the cruise ship. The infected passenger is now quarantined after evacuation from the ship. The search for the source, spread, and treatment of hantavirus are discussed in detail





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Hantavirus Outbreak Cruise Ship French Woman In Critical Condition Artificial Lung Investigation Into Source Of Outbreak By Argen

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