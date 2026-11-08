Hanover Police Officer Injured in High-Speed Pursuit Following Traffic Stop

A Hanover police officer sustained minor injuries during a dangerous driving incident on Sunday. Two suspects were arrested after a high-speed chase involving a police cruiser. Charges have been laid against both individuals for their roles in the collision.

A Hanover police officer sustained minor injuries following a dangerous driving crash that unfolded on Sunday just before 2 a.m. in Hanover. The incident began when Hanover Police attempted to stop a vehicle on 4th Avenue, near the intersection with 9th Street. An officer approached the vehicle, at which point the driver allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed, triggering a dangerous pursuit.

Pursuit Leads to High-Speed Collision

The situation escalated rapidly as the fleeing vehicle ignored a stop sign and subsequently hit a second responding police cruiser head-on. This collision occurred in the 100 block of 10th Street, causing significant front-end damage to both vehicles involved in the impact. Despite the severity of the crash, the suspects inside the fleeing vehicle were not hurt.

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Following the collision, the vehicle continued eastbound down 10th Street for several blocks. Police reported that the suspects eventually got out of the car and attempted to flee on foot. A short foot chase ensued, which concluded with the arrest of the individuals involved in the incident.

Suspects Identified and Arrested

Law enforcement arrested a 28-year-old man from Haldimand County shortly after the foot chase. A 23-year-old woman from Cambridge was also apprehended and taken into custody. Both suspects were processed by Hanover Police following their arrest, and the situation was brought under control without further escalation.

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Legal Consequences and Bail Conditions

Hanover Police have imposed specific bail conditions on both suspects, which explicitly do not allow them to have contact with each other. The driver of the fleeing vehicle was also allegedly suspended from driving. Investigators found open alcohol in the vehicle, leading to allegations that the driver was impaired by alcohol and drugs.

Charges Filed and Officer Recovery

Several charges have been laid against the 28-year-old man, while the 23-year-old woman faces one charge. The police officer involved in the crash was treated at a hospital and was later released. The incident highlights the risks officers face during traffic stops that turn into high-speed pursuits.